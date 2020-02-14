A neurotic stereotype (Jake Borelli) encounters the guy (Niko Terho) who bullied him in high school, only to discover that his former tormentor has come out of the closet, opening the door to a potential rom-com-type encounter in the 2020 comedy “The Thing About Harry” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Raped by a casual acquaintance, a law student decides to give birth to her attacker’s baby in the 2020 shocker “You Can’t Take My Daughter” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- In New York to appear on a reality show, a small-town baker reconnects with her ex in the 2020 romance “The Secret Ingredient” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (8 p.m., BBC America, AMC, Sundance, IFC) explores the biodiversity of Europe.
Cult choice
Nazi cruelty inspires a heartbroken cynic (Humphrey Bogart) to join his former lover’s (Ingrid Bergman) husband’s (Paul Heinreid) cause in the 1942 wartime propaganda romance “Casablanca” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), arguably the most quoted movie of all time.
Series notes
With benefits on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Professional boxing (7 p.m., Fox) ... On three helpings of “The Rookie” (ABC, r, TV-14), sophomore year (7 p.m.), this old house (8 p.m.), graveside manner (9 p.m.).
Pride goeth on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
