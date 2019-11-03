The move from page to screen is never smooth. But the popularity of “Game of Thrones” and “Harry Potter” movies proved how avid readers could be when they see their reveries realized.
Based on a popular best-selling trilogy, the new eight-episode adaptation of “His Dark Materials” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) hopes to reach fans of the books in ways the unpopular 2007 movie “The Golden Compass” did not.
“Dark” takes place in an alternative world where people’s souls are contained in “daemons” that accompany them through life. They can appear in the form of a tiger or a raven. And they can talk to their partner and advise them in British accents no less.
The action gets underway as Lord Asriel Belacqua (James McAvoy) makes his way through the flooded streets of what looks like Oxford to place a baby in safekeeping with Dr. Carne (Clarke Peters).
Fast-forward a dozen years and that child has become the orphaned Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keene), an impetuous tomboy who treats the university like her own personal Hogwarts. Dr. Carne has become “The Master” of the university and as such a protector of the institution’s academic freedoms.
That makes him rather skittish when Lord Asriel returns from some northern expedition filled with discoveries that might challenge prevailing orthodoxies and bring down repression on the center of learning. It would be giving too much away to say just how frightened the Master has become of his old chum and how far he’ll go to stop him.
The pilot episode is rather long on explanations about this world and its philosophical underpinnings. That leaves little room for the drama to advance. But I’m saying that as someone who has never read Philip Pullman’s books.
George R.R. Martin’s legions of fans propelled the equally complex “Game of Thrones” to massive popularity. And the cult of “Outlander” certainly has made that Starz series a hit. So I’m not about to speculate on the future of this fantasy adventure.
Other highlights
- Knockouts continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Athena mulls her past on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Things get personal on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A new “junkyard killer” arises on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A client reveals too much on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The “Holiday Baking Championship” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Food, TV-G) enters its sixth season.
- Shaun irks a nurse on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
