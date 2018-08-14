“Shark Week” may be over, but the buildup to the sixth “Sharknado” movie is underway. Syfy airs “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” on Sunday. Until then, viewers will have to settle for “Santa Jaws” (6 p.m., TV-14), about a Christmas morning ruined by deep sea predators, and “Frenzy” (8 p.m., TV-14), an original 2018 shocker concerning a woman who survives a plane crash only to land amid a school of sharks.
The subtitle of the new “Sharknado” is both a joke and a hint to its plot. Trapped in a world ruined by Sharknado attacks, Fin (Ian Ziering) must travel back in time to prevent the first swarm-storm from occurring.
The franchise is probably a “Sharknado” or two beyond its “jump the shark” moment. It’s easy to forget that its initial 2013 popularity was driven by social media commentary, most notably Twitter, back when that was seen as a benign force.
The central theme of the series depended on relentless stunt-casting and the hilariously preposterous notion of D-list celebrity has-beens in positions of power.
It has been reported that the former host of “Celebrity Apprentice” was in talks to play the president in “Sharknado 3” before deciding to run for the office that he now holds. Last Sunday, former White House adviser and star of “The Apprentice” Omarosa was scheduled to appear on “Meet the Press.”
When “real” life outstrips parody, movies like “Sharknado” have outlived their entertainment value.
- A&E launches the reality series “Raising Tourette’s” (9 p.m., TV-PG), following five families with children ages 11 to 17 who have Tourette syndrome. Known as a tic disorder, Tourette results in involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalizations. The “stars” of this series discuss how these spasms can suddenly overtake them and how that affects their social and family lives. One teen has had to take time off from school, while another retreats onto social media, where sudden, convulsive outbursts are not apparent.
“Raising Tourette’s” joins “Born This Way” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-PG), another reality docuseries that follows young people of varying abilities born with Down syndrome.
- Hulu begins streaming another creepy, baffling, engaging episode of “Castle Rock” today.
Other highlights
- Seven acts proceed to the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Contestants engage in a halibut breakdown on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Division leaders choose a rival on a two-hour helping of “World of Dance” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A Sacramento, California, seafood grill gets a makeover on the season finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Harvey steps up to help his brother on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- An entrepreneur touts a new cleaning product on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- Heather has a sudden realization on “The Sinner” (9 p.m., USA, TV-MA).
- A sheriff’s investigation focuses on Rip on “Yellowstone” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A politician (Peter Finch) risks losing his true love to win an election in the 1961 drama “No Love for Johnnie” (7 p.m., TCM), part of an all-day salute to Finch, best known to American viewers for screaming, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” in the 1976 media satire “Network” (10:45 p.m.). He died months after that movie was released and received a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for playing the deranged newscaster Howard Beale.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Geoff who’s coming to dinner on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Evidence implicates the steel mill on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “American Housewife” (ABC, r, TV-PG), Oliver’s meltdown (7:30 p.m.), dating woes (8:30 p.m.)
