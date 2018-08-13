The 2018 documentary “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (7 p.m., HBO Signature) offers reflections on the life and influence of the television star and producer from friends and colleagues including Peter Berg, James L. Brooks, David Duchovny, Jerry Seinfeld and Jeffrey Tambor.
Not long ago, HBO’s documentary division was a place for powerful films about serious subjects, from Spike Lee’s 1997 film “4 Little Girls,” about the 1963 Birmingham bombings, to “Going Clear,” Alex Gibney’s 2015 expose of the Church of Scientology.
While HBO documentaries continue to be well produced and eminently watchable, the network has recently put the accent on famous faces.
Over the past two years, HBO has aired major new films about Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Andre the Giant, Elvis Presley, Warren Buffett, Jann Wenner, and Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks.
Like many viewers, I turn to documentaries when I can learn something new about an unfamiliar subject. It saddens me to see HBO spending so much effort on celebrating the celebrated.
- “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS) continues its two-night series “Our Man in Tehran,” exploring everyday life in a country often generalized, if not demonized, in American media.
In 1999, journalist Thomas Erdbrink traveled to Iran, not to cover politics or Islamic culture, but to witness the last solar eclipse of the 20th century. While lost in the stars, he met an Iranian photographer, Newsha Tavakolian. They eventually married, and he has lived in Iran since.
Having an Iranian wife and in-laws has given Erdbrink a unique vantage point as a foreigner and a journalist.
The Iran that emerges is one of contradictions, a place of religious repression and youthful exuberance, a land where alcohol is forbidden, but so widely indulged in that AA groups have emerged.
Other highlights
- Familiar faces flirt on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A single woman actually has to read a book to discover that Mr. Right has been right in front of her all along in the 2016 romance “Dater’s Handbook” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- “H
- ard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows the Browns pre-season as coaches, the media and fans express hopes for the team’s No. 1 overall draft pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield
- .
- Recycled items make the party happen on “Making It” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host.
- A chance encounter shakes things up on “Castaways” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A mysterious “savior” may not be as kind as he seems on “Wrecked” (9 p.m., TBS, TV-MA).
Series notes
An antiques-hunting TV show may yield key murder evidence on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Acts audition on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Designer genes on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Cable’s colleague needs help on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Andy Cohen hosts “Love Connection” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Talon uncovers her background on “Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Duty calls Pride and his team to South America on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
