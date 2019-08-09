What’s the difference between a kid and a teen? Technically, it looks like the presence of slime. This weekend belongs to choice. Saturday brings “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019” (7 p.m., TV-G).
Look for plenty of gooey shenanigans on the “Kids’” show, hosted by NFL great and morning show host Michael Strahan. The honorees include “Kids’ Choice Sports” legend and NBA shooting guard Dwyane Wade. Outspoken women’s soccer player and star of the World Cup-winning American team Megan Rapinoe has been chosen for the Generation of Change Award. Winners will emerge in a variety of categories like Favorite Gymnast and less conventional choices like Queen of Swag (most stylish) and Sickest Moves.
Other highlights
- Pride’s replacement arrives on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Heaven’s wedded bliss is invaded by evil spirits in the 2019 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), co-starring Jason Priestley (“BH90210”), who also directs.
- A restaurant owner clashes with a rival in the 2019 romance “A Taste of Summer” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- David Attenborough hosts “Wild Singapore” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G).
- The dating series “Black Love” (8 p.m., OWN, TV-14) enters its third season.
- A conveyor belt delivers objects that spark reflections and observations in the standup special “My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Cult choice
A widower father (Alan Arkin) schemes to find a better life for his children in the 1969 comedy “Popi” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14). The movie inspired a 1976 sitcom starring Hector Elizondo.
Series notes
Jay Leno judges on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... The top 10 women compete on “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A contemporary phone booth on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).