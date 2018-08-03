ABC offers viewers a chance to revisit “The Good Doctor” (7 p.m., r, TV-14) before it returns for a second season on Sept. 24.
For those unfamiliar with the show, “Good” is based on a South Korean series. It stars Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a savant on the autism spectrum who becomes a surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.
Much is made about the risks of hiring someone with his social skills, but not only does he prove particularly insightful as a doctor-in-training, he also inspires his workaholic colleagues to look at their lives and their actions from a fresh perspective.
Unabashedly feel-good, the series was a ratings standout. Like NBC’s “This Is Us” the year before, this medical series became appointment TV for many viewers and a rare phenomenon for network television, a popular stand-alone drama that wasn’t a spin-off, a part of a franchise or a reality spectacle.
Given its status, I’m surprised ABC hasn’t made it more available for viewers. Some decades back, CBS turned a modest hit called “NCIS” into a ratings blockbuster by airing it repeatedly during the summer. Too often, networks use the summer and Saturdays in particular to “burn off” series that have failed rather than promote what few hits they have.
- “Cold Justice” (5 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14) returns for a fifth season. Created by Dick Wolf, this unscripted series features former prosecutor Kelly Siegler, whose team of investigators revisits cold cases with the cooperation of local agencies.
Originally developed for, and canceled by, TNT, “Cold” moved to Oxygen in 2017. Hardly the first nonfiction series to examine such cases, “Cold” was notable for its association with Wolf, whose “Law & Order” empire has churned out many scripted hours of television and kept many actors employed.
- The fourth installment of the epic documentary series “Planet Earth: South Pacific” (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-G) explores island volcanoes, underwater eruptions and the millions of years of geologic activity that shaped the vast ocean.
Other highlights
- Past players are honored at the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (6 p.m., ESPN).
- A financial planner bankrolls her posh lifestyle with her clients’ retirement funds on “Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A well-adjusted woman’s life unravels due to her long-lost sibling’s hateful jealousy in the 2018 shocker “Killer Twin” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
Series notes
Tykes compete on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-G) ... “Premier Boxing Champions” (6:30 p.m., Fox) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... A two-hour “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Stories of survival on “20/20: In an Instant” (8 p.m., ABC).
