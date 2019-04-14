“P.O.G.” — Captains John Abraham and Maya Dobbins head to a war zone when they are assigned to opposite sides of the courtroom in the case of Marine charged with abandoning his post during combat, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers. Also, Major Trey Ferry must iron out a diplomatic spat, and Lt. Harper Li works to balance her duties to the Corps with planning her wedding, on THE CODE, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Phillipa Soo as Lieutenant Harper Li and Luke Mitchell as Captain John “Abe” Abraham Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved