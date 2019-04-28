The notion of “new” gets older every day. Take an arena rock band from another generation and add an “Idol” favorite from 10 years back and you’ve got “The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story” (7 p.m., ABC).
Lambert certainly demonstrated a lot of energy on “American Idol” all those years ago. And some versatility. So, it’s not entirely a good thing that he’s been reinvented or reduced to performing as the “new” Freddie Mercury, standing in for the singer who died in 1991 and who was profiled in the Oscar-winning movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
While Mercury was portrayed by Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) in that movie, it was Lambert and the real surviving Queen members who opened the Oscar ceremonies on Feb. 24.
Was ABC promoting this special even then? The corporate synergy machine was certainly humming this past Sunday, when ABC held a Queen-themed episode of “Idol.”
Nearly everything about this re-enactment-revival special is entirely too slick. Airing just days after the senior-center spectacle of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (6 p.m., r, HBO2, TV-14), this arrives like some focus-grouped, test-driven nightmare straight from a marketing department out to turn every ounce of once-original creativity into franchisable “product.”
The words “Disney” (corporate owner of ABC) and “rock and roll” should not appear in the same sentence. When they do, they look something like this.
- The two-hour documentary “Korea: The Never-Ending War” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) offers a concise glance at a near-70 year crisis. The first half covers the Korean War, the so-called “forgotten war” that was among the most savage ever fought.
The remaining hour or so surveys the years since and the perverse persistence of North Korea to take over the entire peninsula, even as it fell into economic backwardness and saw its Cold War sponsors evolve from hardline Communism. It crams four presidential administrations’ efforts to curtail the north’s nuclear development into about 20 minutes.
While compelling, “Korea” seems about 10 hours too short. It deserves a miniseries treatment.
Other highlights
- The top 24 perform on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A lottery winner is admitted on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A live installment of “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G), “American Spring” chronicles creatures reacting to warmer temperatures.
- On two hours of “Hostile Planet” (National Geographic, TV-PG); the difficulties of documenting hummingbirds (7 p.m.), adapting to ever-hotter deserts (8 p.m.).