With “City of Angels,” the gothic horror series “Penny Dreadful” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) moves from Ripper-era London to pre-WWII Los Angeles, where highway builders and developers threaten to bulldoze Mexican neighborhoods out of existence, and racist cops and politicians have every intention of beating dissident Chicanos to death or “back to where they came from,” even if they’ve lived in Los Angeles for generations. Some of these same operators are in league with a Nazi group hoping to soften up the West Coast for the Fuhrer.
This historical detail is merely shadow puppetry in a battle between two supernatural entities, both Mexican Angels of Death. Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones,” “The Borgias”) plays the dark side of this duo, a champion of war and chaos, out to kindle sparks of race and world war. She shape-shifts throughout the story, becoming the dutiful aide to a corrupt city councilman and a fetching mother who catches the eye of a local doctor (Rory Kinnear, “Skyfall”), a German immigrant with a Brownshirt uniform in his closet.
The story is anchored by the story of Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), the son of Mexican field hands who becomes the first Chicano to become a Los Angeles police detective. This makes him the apple of his mother’s (Adriana Barraza) eye, but a traitor to his brothers who organized protests against the imminent highway construction. Nathan Lane plays Tiago’s partner, apparently the only nonracist on the entire LAPD. Being Nathan Lane, he brings a broad sense of the whimsically absurd to every line he utters.
- So to recap, we have a confluence of real historical tragedies, a battle between Mexican folk-spirit goddesses and a buddy-cop drama tinged with black comedy. There’s a lot going on, and much of it unfolds at a languid pace perhaps because the producers want to make the most of 1930s period details. Much of this is redeemed by a strong ensemble cast. British actor Kinnear is adept at playing the kind of character you’re not supposed to notice until it’s too late. His Nazi doctor bears watching.
- The theme of Latinos being displaced from their Los Angeles neighborhoods isn’t unique to “Dreadful” and its 1938 setting. It’s at the heart of the Netflix series “Gentefied” and the Starz drama “Vida” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA), returning for a third season.
- Set in 11th-century Saxon times, the U.K. series “The Last Kingdom” streams its fourth season on Netflix, beginning Sunday
- The smartest drama to contemplate the era of the War on Terror, “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) concludes its eighth and final season.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): how the military protects its own from contagion; industry retools to fight COVID-19; the roles computers and AI might play in developing a vaccine.
- On two helpings of “God Friended Me” (CBS, TV-PG): a father and daughter reunion (7 p.m.); a chance for Miles to reconnect with his sister (8 p.m.). The second episode is the series finale.
- Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Jamie and Roger’s plan unravels on “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Villanelle would rather do it herself on “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
- Mom faces an impossible choice on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A friend bucks the trend on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
asia’s resistance work grows more brutal on “World on Fire” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
