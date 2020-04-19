Can you focus on saving the Earth when you can’t leave your home? Or does the urgency of the coronavirus emergency make environmental awareness more important than ever?
Wednesday is Earth Day, as well as the 50th anniversary of a mass movement that created a new awareness of environmental damage caused by human activity.
- To mark the moment, BBC America will dedicate four days of programming. Look for a marathon of “Planet Earth” episodes from 12 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tomorrow, BBC America will debut “Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet” (7 p.m., TV-PG), the extraordinary series narrated by David Attenborough. Wednesday marks the premiere of “She Walks With Apes” (7 p.m., TV-14). Narrated by Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), it profiles three women Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Birute Galdikas who have revolutionized our understanding of our primate cousins. Beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, BBC America offers a marathon of “Dynasties,” following five of Earth’s most celebrated but endangered species.
- While many associate the “binge” TV experience with Netflix and other streaming platforms, it actually began when cult series like “Lost” were released, season-by-season, on DVD. Syfy invites viewers to a continual “Battlestar Galactica” marathon that began earlier today (or last night) at midnight Sunday and runs till 8 a.m., Thursday.
- The notion of watching “Battlestar” to the exclusion of all else jobs, relationships and daily life was the subject of a brilliant early sketch on the series “Portlandia,” way back in 2011.
- While Earth Day remains two days off, today marks an Herb Day of sorts. For some time now, April 20, or 420, has been considered a marijuana holiday, a day to celebrate the use and culture of a substance that has, in many states, moved from prohibition to legal use over the past few years.
Netflix notes the occasion with the debut of “Cooked With Cannabis.” Singer/songwriter Kelis hosts this competition series pitting chefs against each other to come up with the best herb-infused meals, snacks, oils and infusions.
Also debuting on Netflix, the cartoon series “The Midnight Gospel” follows a young man who contemplates fantastic worlds and alternative realities from the comforts of his small room. From the creator of “Adventure Time.”
- Acorn begins streaming the second season of “Balthazar,” starring Tomer Sisley as a stylish and brooding Parisian medical examiner.
Other highlights
- Knockouts conclude on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Eddie battles for life on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Words and music on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Dermot Mulroney guest-stars on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Melissa McCarthy surprises folks who helped her along the way with a home renovation on “Celebrity IOU” (8 p.m., HGTV, TV-G).
- A fateful election looms on the season finale of “The Plot Against America” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- A filmmaker interviews survivors of mass school shootings over the past three decades in the 2019 documentary “Generation Columbine” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-14).
- Undiscovered songwriters pitch their work on “Songland” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Vanessa won’t give up easily on “The Baker and the Beauty” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “Dragnificent!” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-PG) features drag artists who help people with makeovers.
- Elena puts her studies first on “My Brilliant Friend” (9:15 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Sisters (Jane Russell, Jeanne Crain) visit Paris, where their mother and aunt lived a wild flapper youth in the 1955 musical comedy “Gentlemen Marry Brunettes” (9 p.m., TCM), a follow-up to “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (7 p.m.) from 1953.
Series notes
On two episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW, TV-14): Charles Esten (7 p.m.); Jonathan Mangum (7:30 p.m., r). Boots on the ground on “Roswell, New Mexico” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14)
.
