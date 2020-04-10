Lifetime puts the focus on family, music and faith with its period biography “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (7 p.m., TV-PG). Made for those well versed in the Clarks’ work and for those unfamiliar with the genre, it celebrates the best-selling female gospel group in history and puts the spotlight on their no-nonsense mother and choir director, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis), who thought nothing of throwing a shoe at a singer if she didn’t think the performer was giving it her all. Produced by a choir of Grammy-winning artists: Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott.
- “Saved by the Barn” (9 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG) starts out like a Hallmark movie. Busy tech executive Dan McKernan gives up his six-figure desk job to return to his family’s 140-year-old Michigan farm. There he establishes a sanctuary for farm animals who have been abandoned, abused and exploited.
His enterprise gives a second shot at a normal life for roosters raised in Chicago for the purposes of cock-fighting. Blind and legless goats get some needed TLC and so much more.
The much-discussed “Tiger King” phenomenon shed a dark light on animal “collectors.” This new series wants to spotlight a less-malignant menagerie and appeal to those who pride themselves on bringing rescue pets home to become part of the family.
Other highlights
- Viewers who missed watching “The Ten Commandments” (6 p.m. and 8 p.m., UniMas, TV-14) on its “traditional” night can catch it in Spanish on this Univision offshoot network.
- Vintage clips and remote performances abound on the repeat presentation of “ACM Presents: Our Country” (7 p.m., CBS).
- Passed up for a promotion, a busy magazine editor moves back to her hometown in the 2020 romance “Fashionably Yours” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Series notes
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... Christmas calamities on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Products pitched on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.