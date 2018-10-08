Mike Wright, the general manager of KBTX-TV and KWTX, has resigned. His last day at the station was Thursday.
Wright, who has served as master of ceremonies for hundreds of events around Bryan-College Station over the years, wasn’t available for comment for this story.
He has been in the broadcast industry for 46 years, starting at a Mexia radio station at the age of 11.
He joined KBTX, a CBS affiliate, in 1991 as national sales manager and soon became co-anchor of the station’s morning show. He became the station’s general manager in 2003, and was named the “Broadcaster of the Year” by the Texas Association of Broadcasters in 2013.
That same year, Wright took on the role of vice president and general manager for KWTX in Waco, overseeing both stations.
Lori Bruffett, who has worked at KBTX for more than 30 years, will continue in her role as station manager and general sales manager. She is responsible for the station’s day-to-day operations and sales team.
She was named the station manager and general sales manager in 2014 and said she doesn’t expect any changes at KBTX from Wright’s move.
“We’re sad to see him go and wish him well,” Bruffett said, noting Wright would continue to be a presence in the community.
Bruffett said she expected Gray Communications, the stations’ owner, to begin a search for a new general manager at KWTX, the Waco station.
“After five years at KWTX-TV, Mike Wright has resigned. We thank him for his service, and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Robert Lepping, general sales manager and interim general manager at KWTX-TV.
In addition to his duties at the television station, Wright is in his second year as the public address announcer for Texas A&M football games at Kyle Field. He will also continue to be the play-by-play announcer for Texas A&M women’s basketball games aired on ESPN’s SEC Network Plus, and he will continue to do play-by-play for the radio broadcast for A&M Consolidated High School football games, a role he’s held for 27 years.
The Bryan-College Station Eagle is a sister paper of the Waco Tribune-Herald.