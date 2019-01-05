Mike Adewumni and Jordan Skipper-Brown wanted to send a message early in McLennan Community College’s basketball game against North Lake Saturday. They did so with slam dunks in the Highlands at the outset, setting a tone that saw the Highlanders romp to an 82-42 win.
The Highlanders (14-2) let the Blazers keep the game close through the first part of the opening half. Then MCC went on a 17-3 run to end the half and take a 39-23 lead into the locker room. The Blazers were held scoreless for almost eight minutes during the run.
The run wasn’t finished, as MCC opened the second half with a 9-0 run, and continued to pull away for the remainder of the game.
Sophomore Javen Hedgeman led MCC with 15 points. Midway alum Xavier Armstead put in 12 more points for the Highlanders.
MCC begins conference play against No. 6 Ranger. The game will take place at the Highlands on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Mets get Broxton from Brewers
NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, giving them a center field option in addition to Juan Lagares.
The Mets sent reliever Bobby Wahl to the Brewers along with a pair of minor leaguers, right-handed reliever Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio.
Broxton had four home runs, 11 RBIs and a .179 batting average in 51 games for Milwaukee last season. While he stole 23 bases in 2016 and 21 the following year, he swiped just five last season. A right-handed batter, he hit 20 homers in 2017 but struck out 175 times.
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called the 28-year-old Broxton a “dynamic athlete with the ability to impact the game in the outfield, on the bases and with his bat.”
Lagares had little depth behind him on the roster, with corner outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo his likely backups in center before the trade. Yoenis Cespedes is recovering from surgery on both heels and New York is not certain when he will return.
Wahl, a 26-year-old righty, was acquired by the Mets from Oakland in July as part of the deal that sent closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics. Wahl went 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in seven games with the Mets and was 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA for New York’s and Oakland’s Triple-A teams last season.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says Wahl “has the arsenal to be a very quality major league reliever and has dominated the upper levels of the minor leagues.”
Hill, a right-handed reliever, was selected out of South Carolina in the fourth round of last year’s amateur draft. He went 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in nine games for the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Valerio batted .319 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 67 games in the Dominican Summer League.
Rangers get former manager’s son on waivers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have acquired right-handed pitcher Luke Farrell on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels.
Texas also Friday signed right-handers Adrian Sampson and Rafael Montero to minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.
Farrell, the son of former big league manager John Farrell, went 3-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 20 appearances (two starts) for the Chicago Cubs last season before the Angels got him on a waiver claim Sept. 3. He never pitched for Los Angeles before being designated for assignment by the Angels last month.
Kansas City selected Farrell in the sixth round of the 2013 draft out of Northwestern. He has made 30 major league appearances the past two seasons with the Royals, Cincinnati and the Cubs.
Cal defensive back Bryce Turner dies at age 19
BERKELEY, Calif. — California defensive back Bryce Turner has died after being hospitalized for a medical emergency during a non-team workout. He was 19.
California announced Turner’s death Saturday. There was no cause of death immediately given.
Turner was hospitalized following a workout this week near his Southern California home. The school called it a “medical emergency” and has provided no other details.
Turner starred in high school at St. John Bosco Prep outside of Los Angeles. He spent the 2016 season at Long Beach City College before joining Cal. He redshirted his first year and played one game with one tackle this season.