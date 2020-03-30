The exterior walls of the new church take form as construction continues on retail village replacing the parking lot at downtown Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Most Popular
-
Waco ISD principal tests positive for COVID-19
-
Waco hospitals prepare surge plans for COVID-19 as 2 more local cases confirmed
-
Robinsons submit likely winning bid on River Square Center
-
Waco, McLennan County clarify, align shelter-in-place orders
-
McLennan County confirms another COVID-19 case, as more recover from disease
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.