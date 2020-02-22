LEFT: Brynley Purear, 8, touches a rattlesnake held by David Thomas during the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup. The event, which continues Sunday, features live demonstrations, an arts and crafts show, antique tractor show, a carnival and train and wagon rides. The event is sponsored by the Oglesby Lions Club. Proceeds from the event benefit the club’s community activities.
Bruce Pomerenke grabs the head of a rattlesnake to measure as Jimmy Aycock (left), Patrick Atkins and Lions Club director Doug Davidson look on during the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Guests take in a car show at the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Shawn August, 1o, of Belton watches the snake performance during the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Brandyn Michaels Schulze sits quietly as rattlesnakes are placed all around him and on top of his head during the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup on Saturday.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Harley Dupree smiles as she takes a ride on the train through the grounds of the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
ABOVE: David Esteep, of the Heart of Texas Snake handlers, shows the fangs of a rattlesnake to a guest at the rattlesnake roundup.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson/
Brandyn Michaels Schulze sits quietly as rattlesnake is a placed on top of his head during the 51st annual Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup.
