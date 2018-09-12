DEAR READERS: With kids back in school, it means good hand-washing is a must. Germs love to be shared. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) suggests the following method:
- Dampen hands with warm running water; turn off the tap.
- Distribute soap on the palms of your hands, the backs and in between fingers. Be sure to clean under your nails.
- Wash for 20 to 30 seconds. This is a good time for kids to practice counting!
- Rinse with running water.
- Use a clean paper towel to dry your hands.
When to wash? After the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose or coughing, among other times. No running water? Hand sanitizer is a good stopgap, but it’s not effective if your hands are really dirty. Adult supervision is necessary with hand sanitizer. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Through the years, my mother and I saved newspaper obituaries and funeral cards of deceased relatives. I organized these by sides of the family, chronologically, and put them in albums. The obit sometimes has a photo, lists of places and dates of birth and death, spouse, children, grandchildren, occupations/clubs, etc.
I also saved wedding and birth announcements. This helps in researching family history or making a family tree. — Carol L.M., Hutchinson, Kansas
DEAR HELOISE: Hotels that have upgraded rooms with high-to-the-moon beds? While puffy mattresses may feel like a cloud, a bed you cannot easily get in and out of is dangerous.
One hotel now provides step stools when requested. — Marilyn J., Concord, New Hampshire
DEAR HELOISE: When I clean mirrors and windows, I always find streaks on the glass. How can I clean them? — Victoria, via email
Victoria, vinegar is my go-to household helper: It’s cheap, readily available and safe, and it works great to clean glass. Here’s my formula: In 12 ounces of water, add 1/2 cup vinegar, 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol and a drop of blue or green food coloring, if desired. Pour into a labeled spray bottle. — Heloise
