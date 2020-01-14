LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is planning to join new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Brady coached Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who threw an FBS record 60 touchdown passes as LSU finished 15-0 and won the national title with Monday’s 42-25 victory over Clemson.

The 30-year-old Brady was an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints in 2017-18. Rhule hasn’t yet announced any staff members, but both Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and linebackers coach Mike Siravo are reportedly joining him in Carolina.

