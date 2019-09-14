COLLEGE STATION —Peanuts are about a month away from digging, and so far 2019 looks to be a good year, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Texas peanut producers planted up to 185,000 acres compared to 155,000 acres last year, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. Last year, Texas peanuts produced 3,100 pounds per acre on average.
Emi Kimura, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension statewide peanut specialist, Vernon, said peanut producers faced two weather-related problems last year – dry weather during the summer and wet weather at harvest.
But this year, Kimura expects average to above-average yields if conditions cooperate.
Peanut planting was delayed a week to 10 days due to wet weather in April and May. But good heat units throughout the summer have caught those fields’ maturity levels up.
Dry weather set in and drained topsoil moisture levels quickly. Kimura said planting conditions were very dry for most of Texas’ peanut-producing regions, but nearly all peanut acres are irrigated.
“Fields looked good overall, but conditions are extremely dry,” she said.
Kimura said 80-85% of topsoil moisture in peanut producing areas, including South and West Texas and the Rolling Plains was very short.
Pests and diseases
Pests and diseases have had little impact on the crop overall, she said.
Kimura said disease pressure was average to below average, but producers with a history of problems were aggressive with treatments.
“Producers with a history of diseases treated their fields four, five, six times,” she said. “Even producers who had very few disease issues sprayed, which is a good practice because diseases can get out of control quickly.”
Kimura said entomologists reported pests have been light this year as well.
Maturing
Harvest is about a month away depending on the location, Kimura said. Most fields in South Texas have received enough heat units, but producers are waiting for peanuts to mature enough to dig.
Peanuts in the Rolling Plains and West Texas are usually planted in April or May, with fields in South Texas being planted in June, Kimura said. The earlier planting in the Rolling Plains helps producers avoid early freeze.
Producers will continue to check fields for maturity until the plants show 80-90% mature peanuts to reduce yield losses. They typically dig peanuts up in certain spots in a field and check the mesocarp layer, which is the middle layer under the fleshy outer part of the pods for color indicating harvest maturity.
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
Central
Temperatures were milder in some areas and in the 100s in other areas, but rain was still needed across the district. Soil moisture was short in nearly all the counties. Corn and sorghum harvests were complete. The rice crop failed this year. Cattle prices were still low, and sheep and goat prices remained good. Cotton harvest started. Cotton planted late was struggling and showing signs of heat/drought stress. Pasture conditions were steadily declining with stock tanks beginning to get low. Rangeland conditions were poor to very poor.
Rolling Plains
Conditions were hot and dry across the district. Wheat producers continued to work fields in preparation for planting. Rain was needed for cotton to increase boll size and quality. Cotton fields continued to mature, and bolls were reaching the cutout stage. Pasture and rangeland conditions were fair to poor. Several areas reported supplemental feeding of cattle.
Coastal Bend
Spotty rain was received in some of the reporting areas, but most areas were still experiencing short soil moisture. Rain slowed the cotton harvest a little, but it was starting to wind down. Stalk destruction and other fieldwork continued. Most first crop rice and soybean harvests were complete. Some livestock producers were feeding hay and protein due to poor pasture conditions. Some early weaned calves were being sold at local auctions, and producers were trying to hang on to breeding stock where grazing was short. Livestock water was starting to get low, and producers were concerned about volume and muddy conditions that could cause livestock to get stuck.
East
Much needed rain fell over a few areas across the district, but more rainfall needed to help current conditions. Parts of Harrison County received as much as 2.5 inches of rain. Areas of Anderson County that received a little rain started seeing armyworms. Pasture and rangeland conditions were poor to good. Subsoil and topsoil were short. Sabine County received enough rain to have producers planning another cutting of hay. Temperatures were still at or beyond 100 degrees daily. Vegetable production slowed. Livestock were doing fair to good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.