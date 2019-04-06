COLLEGE STATION – Texas fruit crops appear set for a good year, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Dr. Larry Stein, AgriLife Extension fruit specialist, Uvalde, said crops like peaches, figs, pears, and strawberries took hits from sub-freezing temperatures two weeks ago, but overall, fruit varieties are showing good fruit sets as the threat of freeze damage wanes.
“I always like to say, ‘I’m cautiously optimistic’ when things look good,” he said. “The overall story is that we will have a fruit crop and likely a good one barring any unforeseen calamities.”
Stein said the freeze did cause losses, especially in low-chill varieties that had bloomed really early. The severity of the damages ranged according to how low temperatures dropped and for how long.
Stein said temperatures reached 22 degrees for eight hours in southern Central Texas, and that temperatures were below freezing for two consecutive nights.
“They probably did OK the first day because it was cloudy and windy, but the next day was colder and still,” he said. “A little wind actually helps because there will be pockets of warmer air. Trees don’t react to wind chill, it’s the temperatures and the exposure time that gets them.”
Stein said it’s likely the freezing temperatures helped producers thin some fruit varieties.
Strawberry growers near Poteet suffered some fruit set losses, but should have ample fruit for their annual strawberry festival, he said. Wine grape growers who waited to prune their vines weathered the cold well.
“With strawberries, there were young fruit on the plants and the freeze got some of them,” he said. “Grapes did well unless they pruned too early which stimulates growth, and early bloom. But most established growers wait, so I don’t expect much damage in that crop.”
Otherwise, growing conditions look good for many areas of the state, especially East Texas and much of Central Texas, due to good moisture profiles, while other parts of the state, like the Wintergarden area have adequate soil moisture but need a decent rain.
“Pecans look good with strong catkin (male flower) numbers, which has me optimistic about fruit sets,” he said. “So, everything is shaping up well. We just need some rain here and there and to monitor for typical disease and pest issues, and 2019 should be a good year all around.”
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
Central
Fields were prepared for spring planting. Corn planting continued with some fields emerging and looking great. Supplemental feeding of cattle slowed, but dry conditions limited grass growth, and feeding resumed. Pastures were in good condition. Producers sprayed and fertilized fields. Some hay and a little milo were planted. Fertilizer trucks were busy top-dressing small grains and some Coastal Bermuda grass. Grain sorghum was growing well. Topsoil moisture was depleting rapidly with limited rain over several weeks. Grain sorghum planting continued. Wheat continued to look good across the counties. Cattle remained in good condition, and stock tanks were full. Nearly all counties reported fair soil moisture. Overall rangeland, pasture and crop conditions were good in nearly all counties.
Rolling Plains
Weather was mild with some windy conditions and no rain. Winter moisture and warmer temperatures heavily influenced major broadleaf weed emergence. Wheat was in poor to fair condition across the district. Rain was needed to improve wheat condition. Many wheat/cattle producers were grazing fields out. Cattle producers continued to supplement grazing on native rangelands. Cotton producers continued to prepare fields for planting.
Coastal Bend
Warm and dry conditions prevailed, but rain and a cool front were forecasted. Fields were in good shape with sufficient deep moisture in the soil profile, but planting moisture was starting to get very short. Some producers had to re-work fields, due to the hardened top layer of soil. Corn and grain sorghum were emerging. Cotton was being planted and was coming up where there was sufficient topsoil moisture. Most rice fields were prepared, but producers were waiting on moisture to plant. Improved pastures and hay fields were being fertilized. Some hay was being made from old standing forage as producers cleared pastures to make way for new growth. Some hay fields were being burned to clear off old stands. Rangeland and pasture conditions were good in most areas, and livestock were finding plenty to eat.