COLLEGE STATION — Dry conditions continue to persist in much of the state as this summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, according to the Texas state climatologist.
Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist, College Station, said parts of the state received rains that improved moisture levels while other areas continued to experience dry, hot weather.
Northern counties of the Panhandle and the southern parts of the state along the lower Rio Grande and Coastal Bend improved significantly after heavy rains, he said. Some areas in southern Texas experienced flooding.
But as those areas received rains, Nielsen-Gammon said large swaths of the state, including Northeast, Central and West Central Texas continued to dry out. Parts of Northeast Texas and along the Interstate 35 corridor have received less than 50 percent of their normal rainfall over the last two months.
In the short-term, Nielsen-Gammon said the southern half of the state could receive rain from tropical moisture later this week. But the following weeks look dry for most of the state.
July is typically the driest month for most of the state, he said.
“There may be a decent chance of rain for extreme North and West Texas in the coming weeks,” he said. “That could bring some relief from dry conditions, but as things look right now, much of the state will continue to be dry.”
Meanwhile, temperatures were 3-4 degrees warmer than average over the last month, Nielsen-Gammon said. Temperatures in parts of West Texas have averaged 6-8 degrees warmer than normal since the beginning of May.
“Every station in Texas reported above-normal temperatures, which would make it one of the 10 warmest Junes on record,” he said. “We’re not on pace to equal 2011, but it’s setting up to be a relatively hot summer.”
Nielsen-Gammon said 2011 continues to be the most extreme outlier when it comes to drought. That year, temperatures were more than 5 degrees above normal, or twice the previous record for above-average temperatures.
“If conditions continue as they have been, 2018 could be the second hottest summer on record,” he said. “We could pull that off.”
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
Central
Very hot and dry winds continued. Temperatures were above 100 degrees. Pastures and crops were in poor condition. All crops and grass showed drought stress. Beef producers began feeding some hay and protein. One county reported increased fire activity. Most areas were 10-16 inches below the 10-year average rainfall. Most corn was being chopped for silage. Cotton was starting to stress and dropping blooms. Some nodes were falling. A majority of corn fields were burnt up.
Rolling Plains
Hot, dry and windy conditions continued in the district. Area conditions for farmers and ranchers deteriorated over the past few reporting periods. Planted cotton fields dried out, and recently emerged cotton plants were stressed. Before dry conditions set in, farmers dealt with heavy rain and had a hard time getting acres planted due to wet conditions. Some fields were washed out and had to be replanted. Hay fields were relatively dormant and producing less than usual. Lack of moisture and lack of rain in the forecast has put a damper on the outlook for agriculture producers in the district. Pastures and rangelands were in fair to good condition. Producers continued to supplement with feed while trying to control grubs and flies.
Coastal Bend
Crop conditions improved significantly due to rainfall. Grain harvest was back on track and in full swing. Bolls were opening on cotton, and producers were spraying fields. Potassium deficiencies were reported in some cotton crops. Corn harvest should start soon. Some second cuttings of hay were being harvested. Rangeland and pasture conditions greatly improved, but some pastures were still short. Livestock were doing well and finding plenty to eat. Mosquitoes continued to be a nuisance.
East
Dry conditions and high temperatures continued to slow growth of all crops in the district. Drought conditions were reported in Cherokee and Houston counties. Sabine County reported scattered thunderstorms in some parts of the county, but most of the county’s pastures and hay fields saw nothing but sunshine. Houston and Wood County producers were concerned about not getting a second cutting of hay. Hay continued to be cut in Anderson, Marion and Smith counties, but yields were short with moderate quality. Sabine County forage and hay production still appeared promising as several inches of rainfall during June produced heavy growth, and grass was still growing. Pasture and rangeland conditions were good in Rusk and Sabine counties, and fair in Shelby, Wood, Anderson, Jasper and San Augustine counties. Topsoil conditions were adequate in Sabine, Anderson, Jasper and San Augustine counties and short in all other counties. Subsoil conditions were adequate in Sabine, Anderson, Jasper and San Augustine counties, with all other counties reporting short conditions. Anderson County reported cotton seemed to be thriving. Peas were in good shape, and the peach crop was good as well. Jasper County reported soil temperatures were rising and causing crops to fade. Marion County gardens were doing well, but the lack of rain caused producers to water almost every day. Anderson County reported feral hog activity had slowed down in some areas, while hogs were still causing a lot of damage in Henderson County. Henderson County fly and mosquito numbers were still up. Cattle and livestock were holding good body conditions throughout the district but were receiving supplementation. Shelby County reported the calf market was solid.
South Plains
Some counties received more rain, but the showers did not result in enough moisture to maintain the crops. High winds and hot conditions resulted in quick drying of the moisture received. Subsoil and topsoil moisture levels continued to be very low. At least half of the dryland cotton acres did not come up, and replant decisions were being made regarding whether to plant cotton, fallow or sorghum. Irrigated cotton was squaring, and progress ranged from four true leaves to more than 15, with half-grown squares. Some sorghum was blooming, and there were no signs of sugarcane aphids. Corn was silking. Fall armyworm flights were heavy but recently slowed down. Pasture conditions were improving, and cattle were in good condition.
Panhandle
While some areas of the district received scattered showers, most counties reported high winds and hot, dry conditions that left subsoil and topsoil moisture adequate to short. Wheat harvest was nearly complete. Corn in many counties was in good condition, with most pivots running constantly. Dryland cotton was released or awaiting assessments by insurance companies due to very little emergence with short or no moisture. Irrigated cotton was doing well with most acres already receiving two or more irrigations. The wind and hot, dry conditions were detrimental to cotton progress in Randall County, while in Lipscomb County, cotton was showing signs of wet weather blight. Weeds were also a problem throughout the district. Rain and cooler temperatures were needed for crops to progress. Pastures and rangelands across the district were in fair to poor condition.
North
Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels ranged from mostly adequate to short across the counties, with some reporting very short. Hot and dry conditions persisted. No significant rainfall was reported. Temperatures were in the high 90s, with heat indexes above 100 degrees. Winds were 10-15 mph consistently and continued to dry the soil moisture. Pastures were showing drought stress. Hay harvest continued but was slow due to lack of moisture. Yields were about half of what they were last year.