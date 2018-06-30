COLLEGE STATION — The Texas pecan crop looks heavy, and amid good growing conditions and few disease and pest problems, growers are being urged to thin the crop later this summer to avoid a harvest of poor-quality nuts, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Monte Nesbitt, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, College Station, said indicators suggest a stronger, more uniform crop than in the last several years.
In the last decade, Texas has produced 60 million pounds twice, in 2009 and 2014, and 70 million once in 2010, he said. In five other years in that timeframe, Texas produced 28 million to 39 million pounds.
With commercial producers in all of the major production areas reporting good growing conditions and fewer disease and pest issues, Nesbitt said the crop could be closer to 70 million pounds this year.
“Texas is capable of producing 100 million pounds if everything were to go perfect, but we never seem to get there because of drought or pests, or one region will do poorly because of too few chill hours or a spring frost or any number of odd scenarios,” he said. “This year everything appears to be lining up to put us back on track for the 70 million-pound production level.”
The highest production year recorded for the state was 1979, when Texas’ pecan harvest totaled 91 million pounds, he said. Native pecan production alone amounted to 70 million pounds.
Nesbitt said Texas shifted in the 1980s from an industry dominated by native trees to one that began to be defined more by its improved pecans grown in planted orchards.
“The interest in natives followed decades of low market prices for the smaller, harder-shelled version of pecans,” he said. “With a stable and steadily growing improved pecan industry in place, if interest in natives were to be significantly rekindled, Texas could reach that 100-million-pound mark, if not more.”
It’s still early in the Texas pecan crop’s progress, Nesbitt said, but growers have passed the natural nut drop period and the first generation of pecan nut casebearer, a crop-destroying insect, with a large crop still in place.
Growers will now be watching for pecan scab, a rain-driven fungal disease and a second round of pecan nut casebearer, but also should be considering what heavy outputs can do to pecan quality and trees, he said.
Pecan nut casebearer can make a significant dent in production, ruining up to half or more in any one location, without well-timed preventative sprays, Nesbitt said. In a year like this, he said that might not be a bad thing, because it naturally thins the crop. If on the other hand growers go for maximum crop protection against casebearer, they are faced with doing some work with a trunk shaker.
“It’s hard to convince growers to think about thinning the crop after they’ve experienced a few bad years, but over-cropping stress is real,” he said. “Heavy crops increase nutrient and water demands and can lead to poor kernel fill and a series of problems.”
Nesbitt recommends making careful observations of the percentage of fruiting branches with nuts on them. Trees bearing 80 percent or higher should be thinned down to 50-60 percent in late July to early August with the same shaker they use at harvest.
“It’s a finesse job to not over-thin, but research has shown higher kernel quality, better prices and better return crop next year,” he said.
Crop management, from pest and disease control to irrigation and thinning, are standard practices on most commercial orchards in major production areas. West Texas, from Fort Stockton to El Paso, continues to be the top pecan-producing area in the state, with other areas like Central Texas, East Texas and the Wintergarden area all contributing to the overall crop.
Nesbitt said the second half of the growing season, as kernels fill out from August to October, will determine crop quality.
“When it comes to quality, we have a long way to go,” Nesbitt said. “There are a number of potential problems ahead, but the crop is off to a good start.”
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
Central
Dry conditions continued. Corn and sorghum were not producing. Dryland corn was harvested for silage. Producers do not expect a timely second cutting on dryland Bermuda grass. Hay prices were climbing fast. Some producers were running out of grass in pastures and water in tanks. Cotton still had a chance to produce, but it needed rain. Cattle, sheep and goat markets were holding, but a lack of moisture may change that as rangelands decline. Temperatures reached 100 degrees and beyond. Producers were treating for cactus and mesquite. Half of the counties reported fair soil moisture. Overall crop, rangeland and pasture conditions remained good in most counties.
Rolling Plains
Hot, dry and windy conditions continued causing soil moisture and pastures to decline rapidly. Wheat harvest was complete, and cotton planting was finishing up except for counties that received heavy moisture, where producers were waiting for drier conditions to get back into the fields. Pastures and rangelands looked good for now, but more moisture was needed. Hay grazer basically stopped growing, and most acres were becoming drought-stressed. Wildfire dangers returned.
Coastal Bend
Heavy rains with totals ranging from 4-15 inches provided deep, soaking moisture to soil. Moisture will help cotton some, but won’t help corn and sorghum as much. Some corn fields may experience ear mold from excessive rainfall. Head sprouting was reported in most mature grain sorghum. Harvest of grain sorghum and corn will resume as soon as fields dry enough. Pastures were greening up rapidly, allowing livestock to find ample forage. Cattle remained in good condition. Large numbers of mosquitoes were everywhere.
East
Recent rainfall helped most producers, but dry conditions across the district continued to affect all crops. Jasper County reported dangerous temperatures for working outside with lots of fuel for fires. Anderson, Henderson and Gregg counties reported hay production was down due to the lack of moisture. Houston County hay producers put out fertilizer in front of rain in hopes of getting a cutting before additional drought conditions set in. Gregg County reported some late applications of herbicide for weed control by producers. Pasture and rangeland conditions were poor in Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Houston and Smith counties, with all others reporting fair to good conditions. Topsoil conditions in Anderson, Jasper, Sabine and San Augustine counties were adequate, and all others reported short conditions. Subsoil conditions were adequate in San Augustine and Anderson counties, and all others reported short conditions. Anderson County producers were hopeful the rainfall would be enough to save the corn crop. Anderson County soybean, grain, sorghum and cotton crops looked great. Vegetable crops were refreshed by rainfall with good demand and a strong market. Cattle prices in Houston, Gregg and Anderson counties were higher with Anderson County reporting $1-$3 higher per hundredweight. Shelby County reported calf prices were solid on heavier calves, but cow prices continued to fall. Livestock were in fair to good condition. There were reports of grasshoppers in Anderson County, and fly and mosquito numbers in Henderson and Houston counties were high. Feral hog activity was lower in Anderson and Gregg counties, but higher in Henderson County.
South Plains
Conditions improved slightly with rains received in the last three weeks. Some areas received up to half an inch of rain, which helped with the dryland cotton. Some dryland cotton didn’t emerge and was replanted with sorghum. Cotton that was irrigated looked to be on track minus some wire worm activity in areas. Irrigated corn looked very good. Producers continued to supplement with irrigation where available. Pasture, rangeland and winter wheat needed rain. Subsoil and topsoil moisture levels remained very low. Buffalo grass pastures came out of dormancy.