Peach producers in the Hill Country are reporting good quality and good demand despite an odd winter and remaining COVID-19 restrictions, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Jim Kamas, AgriLife Extension fruit specialist, Fredericksburg, said Hill Country peach producers have been harvesting cling-stone fruit for more than a week. So far, fruit quality looks good amid ideal finishing conditions, but yields may be down because progress was stunted by warmer-than-usual temperatures in January.
Kamas said 2020 was an odd year for peach producers.
Orchards received around 1,000 chill hours, which is more than enough for varieties requiring low- and high-chill hours. But January temperatures were warm enough to retract those chill hours and make conditions similar to a 750 chill-hour season, which is just enough or a little short for many high-chill requirement varieties.
“Trees were slow to produce, and it probably impacted some growers, but those who used growth regulators should be in great shape,” he said.
Peach market
Kamas expects yields could be 20% lower than an average year, but growers are still expecting 100 pounds of peaches – 2 bushels – per tree. At $2.50 per pound, he said peach producers with direct-to-public sales should do well.
He expects prices on free-stone peach varieties will be even a bit higher per pound.
A major worry among growers was whether COVID-19-related shelter-at-home orders might disrupt the marketing period, Kamas said.
“That was the biggest question,” he said. “Peaches are relatively easy to grow under normal conditions but selling them is the hard part.”
Most towns have reopened, and orchards and fruit stands are selling direct to the public, Kamas said. Some “pick your own” growers are using online reservations to limit the number of people at any given time.
“Everything seems to be working well,” he said. “Some producers have had to be creative, but the demand for fresh fruit is there.”
Peach quality
Kamas said aside from the strange effect temperatures had on some trees, growing conditions have allowed the Hill Country peach crop to finish strong.
“Quality is good,” he said. “We’ve had timely rains and not so much that we’d see flavor dilution. Cool nights have also helped keep the fruits’ acids up. So, you have very good acid to sugar levels that give peaches that great tart but sweet flavor.”
Kamas said much of the region’s peach orchards have shrunk in size over the years. There are two producers with over 200 acres of trees, but most orchards consist of 30-40 acres.
Direct-to-consumer sales have reduced the number of growers willing to sell their peaches for wholesale prices. Consumers have also grown to prefer peaches allowed to ripen on the tree rather than harvested with time to ripen in transit.
“Growers know they can get a better return if they deal directly with the public, and consumers know they can typically get a better peach in season when they get them directly from the orchards,” he said.
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
Central
Producers reported crop damage from hailstorms. Wheat and oat harvests were delayed due to rainfall. Hay was cut and baled. Crops looked good. Corn was developing rapidly amid good soil moisture levels and warm temperatures. Earliest planted corn fields were now into R3-milky to R4-dough stage. Disease pressure in corn was light, however most fields were showing some Northern corn leaf blight advancing up the plant from the lowest leaves. Sorghum was starting to head out. Cotton was generally at the square stage and in excellent condition. Pastures were in good condition.
Rolling Plains
Temperatures reached 100-plus degrees. The heat and wind continued to dry out topsoil moisture. Wheat producers continued to harvest. Some wheat yields were better than expected. Producers continued planting cotton.
Coastal Bend
Recent rainfall limited fieldwork. Most crops were progressing well. Cotton and grain sorghum should see good yield responses to recent rains, but there was still concern as to how the corn would finish due to previous prolonged dry weather. Much of the cotton crop was in full bloom. Some late-planted cotton received too much rain in places. Fleahoppers were less of a threat, but field scouts were beginning to find low numbers of bollworm eggs in cotton. Weeds were also a problem. Herbicide and plant growth regulator applications continued as weather allowed. Sorghum was quickly maturing, but the tilled crop produced additional heads due to recent rains. Tillering may complicate harvest in some fields. Rangeland, hay fields and pasture conditions were very good
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.