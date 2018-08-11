OVERTON — The annual East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference on Aug. 15 in Overton will offer professional and amateur producers tips on everything from Asian vegetables to figs and fertilizers, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts.
The event will be at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1710 Farm-to-Market Road 3053. The fee is $30 for individuals and $50 for couples, and the deadline to register is Aug. 10. There is an additional $5 charge for late registration.
The program offers two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units — one general and one integrated pest management.
Registration for the AgriLife Extension program begins at 8 a.m. followed by sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks are included.
Onsite registration with cash or checks is accepted. To preregister, make checks to “East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference” and mail to Clint Perkins, AgriLife Extension office Smith County, 1517 W. Front St., Room 116, Tyler, Texas 75702.
Speakers and topics include:
- Dr. Joe Masabni, AgriLife Extension small-acreage horticulturist, Overton, Common Garden Questions/Asian Vegetables.
- Dr. David Creech, director of Stephen F. Austin University Gardens, Nacogdoches, Growing Figs at Home.
- Masabni, Fertilization and Irrigation in the Garden.
- Dr. Franta Majs, director of the Soil, Plant and Water Analysis Laboratory at Stephen F. Austin, Nacogdoches, Understanding Soil and Water Test Results.
- Steve Upson, senior horticulture consultant, Noble Research Institute, Ardmore, Oklahoma, Sustainable Home Fruit and Vegetable Production.
- Greg Grant, AgriLife Extension agent-horticulture, Smith County, Seed Saving 101.
Masabni said the event was organized to meet the growing demand for information about fruit and vegetable production for home gardeners and established commercial growers.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn some tips and tricks from our specialists and growers on how to be successful,” he said.
For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Smith County at 903-590-2980.