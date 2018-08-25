UVALDE — Texas hunters taking to fields to hunt dove Sept. 1 should find an average crop, and birds’ access to food and water will be a major factor in success, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts.
Dr. Maureen Frank, AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, Uvalde, said dove adjust well to drought conditions because they can move to areas with more food and water, but that means hunter success will vary around the state due to conditions and food and water availability.
Dove are negatively impacted by drought much less than quail, which rely on insects and native forbs, she said. Agriculture crops such as sesame, sunflowers and sorghum are attractive food sources to dove.
“Dove populations are much more stable than quail because they utilize agricultural fields,” she said.
Dr. John Tomecek, AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, Thrall, said bird populations were spotty in Texas due to drought.
Hunters with access to areas where the birds have food sources, water and roosts should have an advantage over areas without, he said. The loss of commodity crops due to drought allowed annual volunteer plants, including sunflowers, to emerge.
“Birds will be moving between food and water sources as they make their way south,” he said. “Food and water are in short supply in a lot of areas, so the places that do have these, and trees to roost in, should hold a lot of birds.”
Providing food sources for dove can improve hunter success, but it can also be illegal if state laws are not followed, Tomecek said.
In Texas, the official recommendations regarding “normal agricultural operation” are produced by AgriLife Extension, Tomecek said. Recommendations can be found at https://bit.ly/2OULRSE.
Broadcasting seed or grains before and during dove season in an attempt to attract birds is illegal, he said. But broadcasting in the normal act of planting winter forages is legal when standard practices of seed drilling, or broadcasting on prepared beds followed by light disking or dragging is incorporated.
When it comes to dove, farmers are allowed to grow seed- and grain-bearing crops such as sesame or sorghum for the sole purpose of attracting dove and can manipulate stands in any way throughout the season to provide a food source for birds, Tomecek said.
“The best way to explain it is that if you put seed or grain on the ground this time of year, it’s likely illegal,” he said. “If you planted it and it is maturing during hunting season, you can manipulate it in any way to hunt over it throughout the season.”
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
Central
Much-needed rains improved pasture and hay field conditions. One area reported 2 inches of rain. Producers hope the rain will translate into a late-season cutting of hay. Daytime temperatures remained in the upper 90s. Conditions were still dry. Corn harvest was nearing completion with very few fields remaining. Cotton harvest began. Cattle remained in good body condition. Stock pond levels were still low. Supplemental feed was needed for livestock on pasture. Nearly all counties reported poor soil moisture and poor rangeland and pasture conditions. Overall crop and livestock conditions were fair in the majority of counties.
Rolling Plains
Scattered rains fell across parts of the district with amounts ranging from 0.75 of an inch to 6 inches, while some counties reported no rainfall. Although rain may be too late for summer crops, it was needed for fall planting. Most dryland cotton was plowed up, while irrigated cotton was fair to good. Green-up and forage growth was good in areas that received rain. Ranchers were still downsizing cow herds due to lack of hay. There were concerns about prussic acid poisoning in forage sorghums. Wildfires were still a concern in the drier counties.
Coastal Bend
Hot, dry weather continued to deplete soil moisture. Rice and corn harvests continued. Extremely high aflatoxin levels were reported in several corn fields. Soybean and sorghum harvest neared completion.