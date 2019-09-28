Texas cattle producers are seeing fewer dollars in their pockets as prices remain low, while the Texas beef herd has hit an eight-year high of 4.65 million.
Beef cattle and calves are the state’s top agricultural commodity and generate sales of more than $10 billion annually in Texas.
Prices for Texas feeder steers averaged $145 per hundredweight, depending on weight and quality, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That price is about $5 per hundredweight lower than the same time last year and about $33 per hundredweight lower than the five-year average. Prices dipped even further in mid-May and mid-August this year.
Reasons for price decline
David Anderson, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist, College Station, said multiple factors have caused prices to decline over the last few years, while others have caused prices to fluctuate this year.
A fire at a meat packing plant in Kansas in mid-August is one factor that contributed to lower cattle prices over the past month. The plant handled 6% of the nation’s fed cattle capacity.
The fire occurred at a time when many producers take fall calves to market adding to the bottleneck and oversupply of beef cattle headed to processing, he said.
“We did see an impact on fed-cattle prices and even calf prices,” he said. “That trickles down into wholesale beef prices. I don’t like to use the word panic, but there was some concern about what the loss of that plant would mean, and the market reacted. In my opinion, it overreacted.”
The plant is expected to reopen in early 2020.
Drought is another factor that contributed to prices trending downward, Anderson said. Producers were cutting herds earlier and thinner than usual, and some were shipping calves sooner.
Anderson said establishment of wheat pastures could create demand for stockers. But cattle prices likely won’t rise to levels experienced in 2014-2015 because the Texas and national cattle herds have recovered since the last major drought.
“We have peaked out when it comes to the U.S. herd, so the price incentive to grow it further isn’t there,” he said. “After the drought of 2011, growth of the herd was a reaction to high prices, but eventually growth lends to lower prices and contraction.”
Steady demand
There is good demand for beef, and feed prices are favorable, Anderson said.
Exports continue to be good, but the strength of the dollar has made U.S. beef less competitive compared to other beef-producing nations like Brazil and Australia. The ongoing trade war with China has had little effect on beef, but Anderson said exports to that nation have been growing.
Consumer niche markets in the U.S. such as plant-based “alternative proteins” have not made a measurable impact on the demand for beef, Anderson said. Plant-based alternatives have been around for years, and while they provide options for consumers, they make up a very small percentage of the market.
“There is a growing demand for beef and other proteins, whether we’re talking domestic or export markets,” he said. “I think if a producer’s calves are in good shape, and they have good grass and hay stocks, they might hang on to them to see if they catch an uptick in prices. But the days of $230-$300 per hundredweight are over because the herd has been replenished.”
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries.
Central
The district experienced another week of severe drought. Overcast skies and humidity produced dewy mornings, but the district missed out on rain from Tropical Storm Imelda. Many counties were under a burn ban. Producers were preparing for winter wheat planting. The ground was too hard to work seedbeds in some areas. Hay producers were hoping to make a final hay cutting, but grasses were not producing due to a lack of moisture. Pastures were declining. Early season pecans were near ready to harvest. Cotton harvest was underway, and grain harvests were winding down. Nearly all counties reported short soil moisture. Livestock were in good condition in nearly all counties.
Rolling Plains
The district received much-needed rain with amounts up to 5 inches in some areas. Field conditions were favorable as some wheat producers continued to plant crops. Some cattle producers were feeding supplemental hay to stocker calves. Cotton fields were in fair to good condition, and bolls were opening. Some producers were spraying for fall armyworms in wheat and pastures.
Coastal Bend
Most of the district received scattered showers, while some northern areas received varying amounts of heavier rainfall from Tropical Storm Imelda. The majority of crops were harvested, with the exception of several northern counties where the harvest of cotton and late-planted rice continued. Rains delayed cotton harvest in Wharton County, and lint and seed losses were likely to occur. Post-harvest fieldwork progressed. Pasture conditions improved throughout most of the district. Only a few counties reported supplemental feeding of livestock. Winter pasture preparation and planting continued. Livestock were in fair to good condition. Cull cows and weaned calves started to show up in some local auctions. Harvest of early pecan varieties began in DeWitt County.
East
Tropical Storm Imelda brought much-needed rain. Some counties received as much as 12 inches, while others reported less than 1 inch. Many areas did not receive rain amounts needed for pastures and fields to recover. Pasture and rangeland conditions were fair. Subsoil and topsoil conditions were adequate. Producers continued to hold out hope of getting another cutting of hay. Some were preparing land for small-grain planting. Livestock were doing fair to good. Reports of armyworms followed the rains. Bermuda grass stem maggots were also a problem. Wild pigs continued to cause damage across the district.
South Plains
Subsoil and topsoil moisture levels were still low even after rains. Some counties reported 1-4 inches. Some areas missed out on rainfall. Cotton bolls were still opening with about 50% open so far. A few dryland farmers were planning to defoliate their fields soon. Peanuts looked good and were pegging and putting more nuts on. Cattle were in good condition. Pumpkin harvest was in full swing.
Panhandle
Cotton was in fair condition in most areas. Pasture and rangeland conditions were fair to good. Corn was in good condition and progressing. Subsoil and topsoil were short to very short throughout the district. Some winter wheat was planted in most areas. Sorghum was mature in some areas.
North
Soil moisture was short across the district. Light rains with most counties reporting trace amounts up to 1 inch. Red River and Titus counties reported nearly 3 inches of rainfall. Conditions were hot and dry in other areas, with some counties reporting cracking soil. Daytime temperatures were in the mid- to high-90s with 10-15 mph winds. Soybeans and cotton continued to decline from the heat and lack of moisture. Bermuda grass had gone dormant, and farmers were about two weeks behind on planting winter wheat due to a lack of soil moisture. Armyworms were reported, but nothing significant.
