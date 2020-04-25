A recent Texas Animal Health Commission, TAHC, notice of confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, RHDV2, has 4-H project youth and leaders as well as commercial rabbit raisers across Texas on alert.
The first confirmed case of RHDV2 in Texas was found in domestic rabbits on a Hockley County premises on April 10. Since that time, the disease has been confirmed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in a wild black-tailed jackrabbit in Lubbock County and a wild cottontail rabbit in Hudspeth County, TAHC officials said.
TAHC reports the RHDV2 strain is a rare disease in the U.S. and was first identified on several islands in Washington State in July 2019.
Megan Logan, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service 4-H program specialist, Uvalde, said there are 1,920 4-H clubs across the state with 5,794 youth enrolled in a rabbit project. The rabbit project teaches proper methods of caring for, raising, breeding and marketing rabbits.
