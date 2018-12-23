Editor’s note: Today the Tribune-Herald continues its countdown of 10 of the most memorable and significant stories we covered in 2018.
With property tax appraisals up sharply over last year, property owners flooded the McLennan County Appraisal District with protests. As the deadline approached, the district had received more than 5,400 protests, compared to fewer than 1,000 at that point the year before.
Some lamented the “Fixer Upper” impact, believing the hit TV show starring Chip and Joanna Gaines cast Waco in such a positive light that fans could not resist visiting, and that enough paid a premium to put down roots that they drove up home prices. Whatever the case, some owners of older homes in the central city reported skyrocketing values they believed defied credibility.
Homeowners seemingly are following the lead of downtown merchants and property owners who were up in arms in 2017 over what they considered inflated values that threatened the inner-city renaissance.
After this year’s protest dust settled, the taxable value of homes in the county was up more than 9 percent compared to last year, though some of that increase is attributable to new construction rather than appraisal bumps.
MCAD appraisers said their hands are tied by state law. They have to set appraisals at market value, regardless of whether they think market value is fair.
Local real estate agents indeed have reported receiving multiple offers on properties within days, even hours of their arrival on the market, sometimes even before they appear on the Waco Multiple Listing Service.
Still, protests can be effective. Mike Stone, executive director of Waco Community Development, told the Tribune-Herald he was assisting with about 50 protests this year and that in past years, every protest he was familiar with resulted in at least some reduction in value.
In one extreme example, Phillip and Barbara Bridgewater, who own a home in the 1800 block of Morrow Avenue, saw their preliminary appraisal more than double, from $140,000 to $331,410. They bought the place for $80,000 in the late 1990s.
After the Bridgewaters filed a protest, the appraisal was cut to $170,000, still enough to add about $800 to their annual tax bill.
Karr Ingham, a West Texas economist who tracks local economic trends, has watched sales prices for homes in Greater Waco rise to record levels.
In October, for example, the average sales price of homes in the area reached $210,815, a 6.2 percent increase from a year earlier. Through October, home sales had soared to almost 2,500 transactions, an increase over last year approaching 9 percent, Ingham reported in his Greater Waco Economic Index.
In the index’s base year of 2000, the average home sales price was $98,677.