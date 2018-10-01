A mother offers to buy her son’s textbooks and pay for a tutor, promising not to reduce her financial support for his education. The next year, textbook prices unexpectedly plummet and the tutor offers a major discount — meaning mom ends up spending less.
Could anyone rightly accuse her of breaking her promise to her son?
Of course not, argued attorneys for the state of Texas, providing a colorful analogy in a recent legal brief to explain why the state provided $33.3 million less in 2011-12 to educate kids with disabilities than it had the previous year.
Like the boy needed less money for books, children with disabilities needed less expensive educational services that year, due to the “declining severity of special education needs,” Texas has argued, preparing for a face-off with the U.S. Department of Education in a federal appeals court this week.
But the U.S. government says Texas violated an unambiguous federal law requiring states to maintain the same amount of funding each year for special education services in order to continue to be eligible for federal special education grants. Steering clear of literary devices to argue its case, the federal government is claiming in court that Texas needs to be stripped of $33.3 million in federal funds — the same amount that the state cut.
A panel of three judges will hear from both sides Wednesday morning in New Orleans, and determine whether Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ decision to take away Texas’ funding should stand. Texas lost its challenge at the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Hearings and Appeals in May, and in July successfully petitioned the 5th Circuit to take up the case.
If Texas fails to defend its decrease in spending, it stands to lose the equivalent of about 3 percent of its annual federal special education grant.
This week’s argument comes months after the U.S. Department of Education, in a separate investigation, found Texas was failing to provide many students with disabilities with an adequate education and effectively denying services to thousands of students who needed extra support. State education officials are now tackling a long list of federally mandated reforms to special education, including closely monitoring and supporting schools struggling to properly educate kids with disabilities.
Many educators told federal investigators that they saw evaluating students for special education services as a “last resort” for students having trouble learning, a major violation of federal law. Texas spent less in 2011-12 in part because its percentage of kids in special education dropped that year to 8.6 percent — the lowest rate in the country.
With hundreds of thousands more students now expected to enroll in special education, the state recently estimated it will spend an additional $3 billion on kids with disabilities over the next three years.
The case before the 5th Circuit does not address the federal investigation, and the quality of Texas’ special education programs is not currently under legal fire. The question the 5th Circuit will answer is much more narrow: Did Texas’ decision to provide less money for students with disabilities that year violate federal law?