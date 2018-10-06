For the second time this year, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stopped an upcoming execution. And for the second time this year it was because of a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the state’s method for determining if death row inmates are intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for execution.
On Friday, the court halted the scheduled death of 55-year-old Juan Segundo, who was set for execution Wednesday. His execution would have been the 11th in Texas this year and the 19th in the nation.
In 2006, Segundo was convicted in the 1986 rape and murder of 11-year-old Vanessa Villa in Fort Worth. The girl was found strangled in her bed after her mother had gone out to run errands, according to court documents. The case went cold for decades until a routine DNA search linked Segundo to the crime.
At trial, the prosecution accused him of two other rapes and murders. His brother testified that Segundo had fallen down the stairs as a baby and always seemed “slow” and “always in a daze” afterward. His IQ was tested at 75 — a borderline result for intellectual disability.