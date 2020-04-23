Police arrested an 18-year-old Waco man Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl reported he had sexually assaulted her in July, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Israel James Gutierrez Jr. at his home on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The girl told a Child Protective Services investigator a 17- or 18-year-old she did not previously know had sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
As police investigated, they learned the girl and Gutierrez met on social media and the girl had let him into her home, and an analysis of her cellphone corroborated her report, the affidavit states. She said Gutierrez sexually assaulted her, despite her saying “no,” and “placed his hand over her mouth and threatened her while continuing to commit the offense,” police reported.
Gutierrez told police he did not know the girl, denied the allegations and did not show up for multiple scheduled interviews, according to the affidavit. Police received a warrant for Gutierrez’s arrest lat month.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $100,000.
Threats
A 47-year-old man accused of threatening a family member with a knife Wednesday afternoon resisted officers and continued to verbally threaten the victim as he was being arrested, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police responded to a report of a fight at a home on Hogan Lane at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Thomas Wayne Livingston, of Waco. A witness reported seeing Livingston threaten the victim with a knife, Kinsey said.
Livingston tried to overpower officers as they were placing him in the back of a patrol vehicle,. Once he was inside, he shouted at the victim, threatening physical harm after his release from custody, she said.
Police arrested Livingston on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of retaliation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting transport. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $20,000.
Car chase
Waco police arrested a 24-year-old man Wednesday after he led officers on a car chase while he had two children in his vehicle, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.
Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, and attempted to stop a silver Dodge sedan a few blocks away that matched the description of a vehicle potentially involved in the shooting, Bynum wrote. The driver, Devonte Brashun Wright, of Waco, fled, leading officers to Waco Drive, crossing the Brazos River and continuing about 15 more blocks before crashing into a light pole near Waco Drive and Novelty Street, he said.
Wright ran from the car, leaving an adult passenger in the front seat and two children in the back seat, and attempted to throw out marijuana before he was apprehended a block from the crash, Bynum said.
The children were released to a relative who went to the scene and were later taken to a local hospital for evaluation, he said. The adult passenger was cooperative with officers and later released.
Police determined Wright was not involved in the shooting reported at Trendwood. He was arrested on several charges, including third-degree felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence, two counts of state jail felony child endangerment, and Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was also booked on 18 traffic warrants, Bynum said.
Wright was released from McLennan County Jail by Thursday on $42,000 bond.
Robbery
Bellmead police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning about a robbery at Home Depot, 1803 Interstate 35, on Thursday, Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
A 911 caller reported shortly before noon that the man left the store with property that did not belong to him, Kinsey said. It is unclear what he is accused of taking, but police are investigating the incident as a robbery.
The man, about 5-foot-9 and last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, denim pants and white Nike Air Jordan shoes, had left the area by the time police arrived, Kinsey said. Authorities from Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the store, and deputies used a helicopter to search for the man.
Anyone with information that may help identify the man should call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.
