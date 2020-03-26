Most Popular
-
Waco man arrested, accused of raping girl, 14, who contracted STD
-
Waco, McLennan County issue shelter-in-place order; county cases rise to 20
-
Family sues local mortuary over how relative's arrangements were handled
-
Waco extends shelter-in-place order until April 7; 23 COVID-19 cases reported in county
-
Affidavit: Man tied woman up, repeatedly raped her
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.