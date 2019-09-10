|TAPPS 6-MAN 2-II
|District
|Overall
|Teams
|W
|L
|W
|L
|New Braunfels Christian
|2
|0
|Bulverde Bracken
|1
|1
|Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills
|0
|1
|Temple Holy Trinity
|0
|1
|Live Oak Classical
|0
|2
|Victoria Faith
|0
|2
|Last week’s results — Parkview 56, Live Oak 44; Bulverde Bracken 58, Round Rock Concordia 40; New Braunfels Christian 84, Austin Veritas 66; Bulverde Living Rock 62, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 30; Bryan St. Joseph 55, Temple Holy Trinity 6; San Marcos Hill Country 42, Victoria Faith 36
|Friday’s games — Live Oak at Jonesboro (7 p.m.); SA Jubilee Academy at Bulverde Bracken; New Braunfels Christian at San Marcos Hill Country; Round Rock Christian at Temple Holy Trinity (7 p.m.); Victoria Faith at Bryan St. Joseph (7 p.m.); Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at SA Brooks Academy (resumption of Aug. 30 game, ppd., lightning, at 7-7 in 2nd quarter)
Scores, Standings
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
