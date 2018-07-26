Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting outside an H-E-B supermarket last week, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Thursday.
A warrant charging attempted murder was issued for the arrest of Juan Carlos Fabela, 18, who allegedly shot Christian Palacios, 18, of Waco, in the head June 20 during an argument in parking lot of H-E-B, 3801 N. 19th St. Police said Palacios was shot and was found in a black BMW sedan after an argument with three other men, including Fabela, shortly before 8 p.m.
Witnesses told police the three men left the area after the shooting.
Fabela was identified as the shooter, Swanton said Thursday. He was last known to live in the Bellmead area and is considered armed and dangerous, Swanton said.
Anyone with information about Febela’s location is asked to call Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.
Crash victim identified
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday near West as a 22-year-old Calvin Kilgo of Waco.
Kilgo was pronounced dead Tuesday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was flown after the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1858, near Old Tokio Road, about five miles outside West.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said investigators concluded that Kilgo’s Chevrolet passenger car was traveling west at an unsafe speed around 7:30 p.m. He veered off the roadway when he reached a curve and hit a tree, Howard said.
Howard said no charges will be filed in the crash.