Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday and La Vega defensive lineman DeTraveon Thompson led Central Texas by earning second-team honors on the Associated Press Class 4A All-State team, which was released on Tuesday.
The AP teams are voted upon based on regular-season performance and take only regular-season stats into account.
Sunday, the 2018 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 2,222 yards and 35 touchdowns in leading the Cadets to a 10-0 regular season and the third round of the 4A Division II playoffs.
Thompson has posted 100 tackles and 15 sacks going into La Vega’s 4A D-I state championship game on Friday.
La Vega quarterback Landry Kinne and linebackers DeMarrquese Hayes and LaTravius Johnson, and Connally defensive back Korie Black and defensive lineman Torii Pullen earned honorable mention.
