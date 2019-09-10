StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Lg
|Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy
|47
|465
|4
|80
|Juan Saucedo, Whitney
|22
|358
|3
|69
|Jay'Veon Sunday, Connally
|30
|356
|6
|Brandon Coker, Wortham
|44
|348
|7
|43
|Jeremiah Stroupe, University
|37
|278
|4
|Jaydon Ridge, Waco High
|48
|236
|4
|Dez Garner, Whitney
|22
|224
|3
|70
|AJ Brem, Lorena
|24
|205
|5
|32
|Klyderion Campbell, Mart
|20
|202
|1
|49
|Riley Baker, Wortham
|31
|194
|2
|23
|Eli Martin, Fairfield
|21
|182
|3
|53
|Jar'Mycheal Hudson, Fairfield
|28
|180
|2
|42
|Roddrell Freeman, Mart
|24
|176
|3
|56
|Dayton Threadgill, McGregor
|23
|174
|1
|30
|James Debose, Cameron Yoe
|6
|173
|2
|87
|Jake Boozer, Reicher
|32
|172
|5
|Will McClintock, Riesel
|32
|165
|2
|Ruben Jimenez, Belton
|17
|159
|2
|59
|Veandre McDaniel, McGregor
|22
|142
|3
|36
|Riley Perry, Clifton
|26
|142
|2
|50
|Caleb Carmichael, McGregor
|5
|139
|2
|22
|Joseph McHenry, Robinson
|10
|137
|3
|Kavian Gaither, Connally
|20
|136
|3
|Lane McDaniel, Wortham
|11
|133
|0
|69
|Drew Satterwhite, Teague
|9
|131
|Trey Janek, West
|16
|125
|2
|67
|Mike Davis, Belton
|25
|125
|1
|13
|Tanner Bean, Wortham
|17
|123
|2
|19
|Brady Kay, Robinson
|12
|119
|2
|Lawson Kendrick, West
|28
|118
|Nico Vargas, Cameron Yoe
|23
|110
|1
|17
|Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy
|7
|107
|3
|Mason Brandenberger, Clifton
|17
|103
|2
|79
|Devin Wilson, Whitney
|9
|94
|3
|40
|Justin Abram, Fairfield
|33
|91
|3
|35
|Kyler Martin, Mart
|25
|88
|0
|35
|Ethan Linder, Robinson
|12
|85
|1
|Neven Hickman, Mart
|11
|85
|1
|22
|Gelico Green, Teague
|26
|82
|2
|Donovan Blakes, Riesel
|5
|77
|1
|Campbell McCauley, McGregor
|6
|70
|0
|31
|Austin Searcy, Riesel
|18
|63
|1
|Travian Oliver, Robinson
|14
|62
|1
|Bradley Lina, Lorena
|9
|57
|1
|21
|Nemier Herod, Teague
|8
|55
|Luke Stacks, Teague
|1
|55
|1
|Weston Faulkinberry, Lorena
|6
|50
|0
|26
|Chad Lorenz, McGregor
|7
|47
|1
|23
|Jamariyan Howlett, Riesel
|4
|44
|Jimmie Taylor, Clifton
|4
|36
|0
|15
|Kobe Rieneke, McGregor
|8
|35
|1
|14
|Justin Bahajak, Riesel
|6
|31
|Everett Sadler, Clifton
|6
|22
|0
|10
|Jordan Newton, Whitney
|4
|18
|0
|13
|Garrett Peacock, Whitney
|3
|16
|1
|19
|TJ McCutcheon, West
|5
|14
|5
|Rhett Hanson, Lorena
|7
|14
|0
|8
Statistics
11-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return • Punt return
6-man: Passing • Rushing • Receiving • Defense • INT • Kickoff return
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
