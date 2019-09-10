StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats

Player Att Yds TD Lg
Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy 47 465 4 80
Juan Saucedo, Whitney 22 358 3 69
Jay'Veon Sunday, Connally 30 356 6
Brandon Coker, Wortham 44 348 7 43
Jeremiah Stroupe, University 37 278 4
Jaydon Ridge, Waco High 48 236 4
Dez Garner, Whitney 22 224 3 70
AJ Brem, Lorena 24 205 5 32
Klyderion Campbell, Mart 20 202 1 49
Riley Baker, Wortham 31 194 2 23
Eli Martin, Fairfield 21 182 3 53
Jar'Mycheal Hudson, Fairfield 28 180 2 42
Roddrell Freeman, Mart 24 176 3 56
Dayton Threadgill, McGregor 23 174 1 30
James Debose, Cameron Yoe 6 173 2 87
Jake Boozer, Reicher 32 172 5
Will McClintock, Riesel 32 165 2
Ruben Jimenez, Belton 17 159 2 59
Veandre McDaniel, McGregor 22 142 3 36
Riley Perry, Clifton 26 142 2 50
Caleb Carmichael, McGregor 5 139 2 22
Joseph McHenry, Robinson 10 137 3
Kavian Gaither, Connally 20 136 3
Lane McDaniel, Wortham 11 133 0 69
Drew Satterwhite, Teague 9 131
Trey Janek, West 16 125 2 67
Mike Davis, Belton 25 125 1 13
Tanner Bean, Wortham 17 123 2 19
Brady Kay, Robinson 12 119 2
Lawson Kendrick, West 28 118
Nico Vargas, Cameron Yoe 23 110 1 17
Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy 7 107 3
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton 17 103 2 79
Devin Wilson, Whitney 9 94 3 40
Justin Abram, Fairfield 33 91 3 35
Kyler Martin, Mart 25 88 0 35
Ethan Linder, Robinson 12 85 1
Neven Hickman, Mart 11 85 1 22
Gelico Green, Teague 26 82 2
Donovan Blakes, Riesel 5 77 1
Campbell McCauley, McGregor 6 70 0 31
Austin Searcy, Riesel 18 63 1
Travian Oliver, Robinson 14 62 1
Bradley Lina, Lorena 9 57 1 21
Nemier Herod, Teague 8 55
Luke Stacks, Teague 1 55 1
Weston Faulkinberry, Lorena 6 50 0 26
Chad Lorenz, McGregor 7 47 1 23
Jamariyan Howlett, Riesel 4 44
Jimmie Taylor, Clifton 4 36 0 15
Kobe Rieneke, McGregor 8 35 1 14
Justin Bahajak, Riesel 6 31
Everett Sadler, Clifton 6 22 0 10
Jordan Newton, Whitney 4 18 0 13
Garrett Peacock, Whitney 3 16 1 19
TJ McCutcheon, West 5 14 5
Rhett Hanson, Lorena 7 14 0 8

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Scores, Standings

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.