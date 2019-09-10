StatsPlus football 2019: Rushing stats (6-man)

Player Att Yds TD Lg
Josiah Noble, Parkview 33 369 8 79
Ivan Alvarez, Morgan 18 190 2 35
Dakota Mynarcik, Bynum 18 174 4 40
Tyler Wilson, Jonesboro 16 173 1 62
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 34 157 0
Justin Curbow, Kopperl 17 142 2 48
Eli Sanders, Live Oak 21 133 1
Dakota Cahtey, Kopperl 26 129 1 25
Keith Sanders, Jonesboro 12 123 2 22
Abraham Lares, Walnut Springs 7 117 2 47
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 7 105 1 33
Mario Tovar, Bynum 6 98 0 60
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 10 94 1 26
Derik Davenport, Morgan 11 92 2 40
Manuel Torres, Jonesboro 14 85 3 26
Eric Williams, Bynum 10 84 2 40
Mason Peters, Live Oak 11 81 1
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 13 74 2 19
Isael Uribe, Oglesby 5 60 1 45
Joseph Cadriel, Methodist Home 2 57 1 48
Andrew Carillo, Oglesby 6 47 1 40
Jax Miller, Abbott 13 23 1
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home 5 17 1 16
Camray Sanders, Methodist Home 2 15 0 14

Statistics

11-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff returnPunt return

6-man: PassingRushingReceivingDefenseINTKickoff return

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

