StatsPlus football 2019: Passing stats

Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Joseph McHenry, Robinson 26 37 506 5
Brayden Faulkner, China Spring 33 46 370 5
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton 25 39 306 1 3
Bradley Lina, Lorena 19 27 306 2 3
Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy 24 40 299 1 2
Jake Boozer, Reicher 23 46 280 3 2
Ruben Jimenez, Belton 25 53 278 2 2
Veandre McDaniel, McGregor 12 24 269 1 3
Braden Brashear, Cameron Yoe 16 25 211 0 1
Will McClintock, Riesel 12 29 196 1 2
Kyler Martin, Mart 12 28 189 0 1
Devion Long, Waco High 18 37 187 1
Devin Wilson, Whitney 10 19 186 3
Seth Kasowski, Bremond 9 13 162 0 2
Jarrett Bodine, Teague 9 25 155 2
Landon Edwards, West 25 49 140 2 1
Kavian Gaither, Connally 9 15 138 2
Justin Abram, Fairfield 5 15 102 1 2
Brandon Coker, Wortham 4 6 50 1 1

Statistics

11-man: Passing

6-man: Passing

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

