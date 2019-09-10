StatsPlus football 2019: Passing stats (6-man)

Player Comp Att Yds Int TD
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home 21 28 448 1 7
Darrell Tarver, Bynum 13 24 196 1 4
Mason Peters, Live Oak 15 30 186 2 5
Jasper Watson, Parkview 12 20 185 1 3
Josiah Noble, Parkview 4 7 58 0 1
Logan Lamberth, Kopperl 3 6 52 0 0
Derik Davenport, Morgan 5 7 51 1 0
Justice Ishio, Live Oak 1 1 49 0 1
Jax Miller, Abbott 3 6 38 2 1
Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro 3 7 33 0 0
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 2 4 31 0 0
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 3 9 27 0 1
Ian Markum, Oglesby 2 2 10 0 0

Statistics

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

