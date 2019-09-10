StatsPlus football 2019: Defense stats

Player Tac Sac Rec
Zane Grimm, Lorena 36 0 1
Tate Grams, Bruceville-Eddy 31 0 0
Juan Bernal, Teague 25
Coby Trovinger, Belton 25 1 1
Riley Baker, Wortham 24 0.5 0
Grant Milligan, Belton 23 0 0
Daylan Browder, Lorena 23 0 0
Brayden Browder, Lorena 23
Riley Perry, Clifton 22 1
Reid Cromie, Midway 22
Carson Byrd, Midway 22
Zane Anderson, Fairfield 19 0 1
Reese Young, Teague 19
Luke Stacks, Teague 19 1
Hunter Handsome, Teague 19
Garrett Fichter, University 19
Brian Burton, Midway 19
Dylon Rushin, Fairfield 18 0 0
Drew Satterwhite, Teague 18
Tyler Haynes, Fairfield 17 0 0
Edrick Holcombe, Belton 17 0 0
Dawson Hightower, Whitney 17 1 2
Za'Carius Murray, Midway 16 1
Trey Janek, West 16
Silas Prickett, West 16
Jeremiah Wade, Belton 16 0 0
Jackson Pitts, Lorena 16
Colby Caniford, Clifton 16 1
Tonny Sanchez-Yanez, Mart 15 1 0
Malik Jackson, Belton 15 0 0
Eli Martin, Fairfield 15 0 0
Cason Pitts, Lorena 15 2
Angel Limones, Fairfield 15 1 0
Damarion Medlock, Mart 14 0 0
Colton Dale, Lorena 14
Chance Latham, Wortham 14
Cade Walker, Lorena 14
Tyler Sparks, Lorena 13 1
Michael Chasteen, Wortham 13 0.5
Logan Hazel, Wortham 13
Julius Salazar, Lorena 13
Joseph Pendleton, West 13
Jahden Brown, Midway 13
Geronimo Rodriguez, Whitney 13 2
Braden Endsley, Midway 13
Will Ross, Midway 12
Tanner Holman, Belton 12 0 0
Luke Horner, Midway 12 1
Logan Drake, Belton 12 0 0
Jar'mychael Hudson, Fairfield 12 1 0
Gus Hamlin, Midway 12
Eli Garvin, Midway 12
Chase Wetzel, Midway 12
Cale Crowley, Teague 12
ZaCobie Haverly, Midway 11
Juan Saucedo, Whitney 11
Donovan Blakes, Riesel 11 1
Will McClintock, Riesel 10 1
Noah Newman, Belton 10 0 0
Kyler Martin, Mart 10 0 1
Jameson Keese, West 10
Calvin Stewart, Cameron Yoe 10 0 0
Andrew Brittain, Lorena 10
Lane McDaniel, Wortham 9
Kyson Dieterich, Riesel 9
Jimmie Taylor, Clifton 9
Jacob Poston, Whitney 9
Hunter Sembera, West 9
Grant Davis, West 9
Elijah Madkins, Riesel 9 1
DeMarcus Bullard, Wortham 9
Callan Weaver, Lorena 9
Austin Armour, Riesel 9
Alfredo Molina, Wortham 9 0.5
Will Boswell, Wortham 8 1
Tyler Jeske, Riesel 8 1
Roddrell Freeman, Mart 8 2 0
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton 8
Justin Bahajak, Riesel 8 1
Jourdan Jackson, Lorena 8
Brandon Coker, Wortham 8
Anson Arellano, Lorena 8
TJ Ferch, Clifton 7
Riley Kinsey, Riesel 7 1
Mason Wooten, Whitney 7 1.5
Jordan Newton, Whitney 7 2
Gerrard London, Midway 7
Blake Higgins, Lorena 7

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

