StatsPlus football 2019: Defense stats
|Player
|Tac
|Sac
|Rec
|Zane Grimm, Lorena
|36
|0
|1
|Tate Grams, Bruceville-Eddy
|31
|0
|0
|Juan Bernal, Teague
|25
|Coby Trovinger, Belton
|25
|1
|1
|Riley Baker, Wortham
|24
|0.5
|0
|Riley Baker, Wortham
|24
|0.5
|Grant Milligan, Belton
|23
|0
|0
|Daylan Browder, Lorena
|23
|0
|0
|Brayden Browder, Lorena
|23
|Riley Perry, Clifton
|22
|1
|Reid Cromie, Midway
|22
|Carson Byrd, Midway
|22
|Zane Anderson, Fairfield
|19
|0
|1
|Reese Young, Teague
|19
|Luke Stacks, Teague
|19
|1
|Hunter Handsome, Teague
|19
|Garrett Fichter, University
|19
|Brian Burton, Midway
|19
|Dylon Rushin, Fairfield
|18
|0
|0
|Drew Satterwhite, Teague
|18
|Tyler Haynes, Fairfield
|17
|0
|0
|Edrick Holcombe, Belton
|17
|0
|0
|Dawson Hightower, Whitney
|17
|1
|2
|Za'Carius Murray, Midway
|16
|1
|Trey Janek, West
|16
|Silas Prickett, West
|16
|Jeremiah Wade, Belton
|16
|0
|0
|Jackson Pitts, Lorena
|16
|Colby Caniford, Clifton
|16
|1
|Tonny Sanchez-Yanez, Mart
|15
|1
|0
|Malik Jackson, Belton
|15
|0
|0
|Eli Martin, Fairfield
|15
|0
|0
|Cason Pitts, Lorena
|15
|2
|Angel Limones, Fairfield
|15
|1
|0
|Damarion Medlock, Mart
|14
|0
|0
|Colton Dale, Lorena
|14
|Chance Latham, Wortham
|14
|Cade Walker, Lorena
|14
|Tyler Sparks, Lorena
|13
|1
|Michael Chasteen, Wortham
|13
|0.5
|Logan Hazel, Wortham
|13
|Julius Salazar, Lorena
|13
|Joseph Pendleton, West
|13
|Jahden Brown, Midway
|13
|Geronimo Rodriguez, Whitney
|13
|2
|Braden Endsley, Midway
|13
|Will Ross, Midway
|12
|Tanner Holman, Belton
|12
|0
|0
|Luke Horner, Midway
|12
|1
|Logan Drake, Belton
|12
|0
|0
|Jar'mychael Hudson, Fairfield
|12
|1
|0
|Gus Hamlin, Midway
|12
|Eli Garvin, Midway
|12
|Chase Wetzel, Midway
|12
|Cale Crowley, Teague
|12
|ZaCobie Haverly, Midway
|11
|Juan Saucedo, Whitney
|11
|Donovan Blakes, Riesel
|11
|1
|Will McClintock, Riesel
|10
|1
|Noah Newman, Belton
|10
|0
|0
|Kyler Martin, Mart
|10
|0
|1
|Jameson Keese, West
|10
|Calvin Stewart, Cameron Yoe
|10
|0
|0
|Andrew Brittain, Lorena
|10
|Lane McDaniel, Wortham
|9
|Kyson Dieterich, Riesel
|9
|Jimmie Taylor, Clifton
|9
|Jacob Poston, Whitney
|9
|Hunter Sembera, West
|9
|Grant Davis, West
|9
|Elijah Madkins, Riesel
|9
|1
|DeMarcus Bullard, Wortham
|9
|Callan Weaver, Lorena
|9
|Austin Armour, Riesel
|9
|Alfredo Molina, Wortham
|9
|0.5
|Will Boswell, Wortham
|8
|1
|Tyler Jeske, Riesel
|8
|1
|Roddrell Freeman, Mart
|8
|2
|0
|Mason Brandenberger, Clifton
|8
|Justin Bahajak, Riesel
|8
|1
|Jourdan Jackson, Lorena
|8
|Brandon Coker, Wortham
|8
|Anson Arellano, Lorena
|8
|TJ Ferch, Clifton
|7
|Riley Kinsey, Riesel
|7
|1
|Mason Wooten, Whitney
|7
|1.5
|Jordan Newton, Whitney
|7
|2
|Gerrard London, Midway
|7
|Blake Higgins, Lorena
|7
About StatsPlus
StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.
The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.
Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.
