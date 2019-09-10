StatsPlus football 2019: Defense stats (6-man)

Player Tac Sac Rec
Corey Townley, Walnut Springs 28 0 0
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home 28 1 0
John Fomba, Methodist Home 23 0 0
Timmy Skains, Parkview 19 0 0
Camray Sanders, Methodist Home 18 0 0
Markham Dossett, Vanguard 17 0 0
Josiah Noble, Parkview 17 1 0
Wade Foote, Jonesboro 17 0 1
Ty Green, Jonesboro 12 0 0
Eli Herman, Live Oak 11 0 0
Dathen Daveport, Morgan 11 0 2
Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro 10 0 0
Ivan Alvarez, Morgan 10 0 0
Luke Howton, Live Oak 9 0 1
Jonathan Buras, Live Oak 9 0 1
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home 8
Derik Davenport, Morgan 8 0 0
Gerardo Monroy, Morgan 8 0 0
Eddie Anness, Morgan 8 0 0
Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan 8 0 0
William Bailey, Live Oak 7 0 0
Jax Miller, Abbott 6.5 0 0
Kade Klaus, Abbott 6.5 0 0
Isaac Terrazas, Abbott 6 0 0
Travis Bass, Oglesby 6 3 1
Bradly Warren, Oglesby 6 0 0
Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 4.5 0 0
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 4 0 0

About StatsPlus

StatsPlus is based on information received from area coaches.

The deadline to submit stats each week is noon Monday. Stats should be faxed to (254) 756-7803. Coaches should send cumulative totals for the entire season and all players should be identified by first and last names.

Coaches may e-mail corrections/additions to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com or contact chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com.

