Students and preschoolers may sign up for a summer basketball league at the Doris Miller Family YMCA. The deadline is Friday, June 7, with a cost of $35 for student on school free or reduced lunch, $30 for members and $50 for non-members. A team fee of $425 is also available. There will be separate boys and girls leagues, and the basketball is for ages 3-4 through 10th grade. The league will be from June 20-July 31, with games played through the week.
Doris Miller YMCA is also offering Youth Dance classes for ages 3-17, scheduled for Tuesdays beginning July 2 from 6-7 p.m. The eight classes (twice a week) have a fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. The dances taught will be appropriate hip hop and jazz.
For more information on either the basketball or dance, or both, call (254) 752-1605 or Curtis at (254) 747-5791.