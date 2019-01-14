The Doris Miller YMCA will hold its Little Dribbler basketball league for ages 3-14, with registration open through Wednesday. Individuals and teams may sign up.
Members’ fees will be $30, Waco ISD students will pay $35, non-members $50, and team fees are $425. The fees include jerseys. Students on a school free lunch program may register for $35.
The league will be divided into boys and girls’ divisions, and the age groups will be 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. Ages 9-14 winners may advance to the Little Dribblers' national tournament.
Evaluation tryouts take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Doris Miller Y gym.
For more information, contact the YMCA at 254-752-1605 or Curtis Harris at 254-747-5791.