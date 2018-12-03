The Waco Doris Miller Family YMCA will have signup for their Youth Basketball Tournament. The deadline to sign up for the tournament is Dec. 19, with the tournament Dec. 22.
The tournament is open for boys and girls for grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10. The cost is $125/team with a guarantee of three games to be played.
In addition, registration is open for the Youth Little Dribbler Basketball League. This league is open to children ages 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 with boys and girls in separate divisions. WISD students or students on free or reduced lunch will pay $35, Y members will pay $30, and other individuals will pay $50. A team fee of $425 can also be paid. The fees will include jerseys. Ages 9-14 can advance to the National Tournament. Deadline to sign up is Jan. 16, 2019.
For further information on either the Youth or Little Dribbler basketball events, call the YMCA at 254-752-1605 or Curtis at 254-747-5791.
Finally, The Waco Family YMCA is registering for Youth Basketball for ages 3-15. The deadline for this league is Jan. 7, 2019, and additional information can be had at 254-776-6612.