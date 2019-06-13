The Waco Tigers Basketball Organization is hosting a summer basketball tournament on June 22 at University High School.
All area AAU, select and summer league teams are invited to participate. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of three games. Entry fee is $200 per team.
There will be boys and girls divisions for fifth/sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade, ninth and 10th grades, and varsity. For more information or to register, contact Earl Stinnett at (254) 715-2615 or by email at estinnett@hot.rr.com.