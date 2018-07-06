Crestview Church of Christ and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church will host a volleyball mentorship program for interested players beginning Saturday and running through Aug. 18. It’s open to players in third through the ninth grades.
The mentors are comprised of area high school and college players. The cost is $15 per class or $100 for all 11 sessions. Some sessions will be hosted by Crestview (7129 Delhi) and others by The Center (1115 Columbus Avenue).
To sign up or ask questions, call Sandy Golliheair (254-495-1555) or visit www.volleyballmentorship.com.