Van Davis will hold a Refresher Volleyball Clinic for junior high players on Tuesday and Thursday.
The clinic will give players a chance to review fundamentals of the game, participate in scrimmages, and offer tips for trying out for their school teams. Tuesday’s clinic is scheduled for the Waco Montessori School Gym, while Thursday's clinic is set for St. Paul's School. Seventh graders will work out from 6 to 7:30 p.m. both nights, ad eighth graders will go from 7:30 to 9.
The cost is $25 per clinic or $40 for both. For more information, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu.