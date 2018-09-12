Columbus Avenue Baptist Church is holding registration for its upcoming Upward Basketball season.
There are opportunities for both basketball and cheerleading, for kids ages 5 through sixth grade. Early registration runs through Oct. 15 and costs $60 per child, while late registration is $65 and runs through Nov. 1. Basketball shorts and cheerleader turtleneck shirts are optional and are $15 each.
Practices will begin the week of Nov. 12, and the first games start Jan. 5. For more information, visit cabcwaco.upward, or contact Brandal McCormack at (254) 537-9121.