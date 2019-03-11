March 20 is the deadline to register for soccer ages 3-14 at the Doris Miller Family YMCA. Costs vary, depending on several factors. Members will pay $30. WISD students and children on free or reduced lunches will pay $35. Non-members will be charged $50.
The Waco Family YMCA has soccer registration for ages 3-14 with a March 12 deadline. More information can be gained by calling the Waco Family Y at 254-776-6612.
Also at the Doris Miller Y, the Youth Spring Basketball Tournament will be held April 6. The age groups for the tournament are grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. The cost is $125/team for three games. Deadline to sign up is April 3.
The Adult Team Industrial Basketball league begins on March 20 at the Doris Miller YMCA. The league is for company basketball. Costs are $45 for members, $55 for non-members, and the deadline to enter is March 18.
For events at Doris Miller YMCA, call the YMCA at 254-752-7605 or speak to Curtis at 254-747-5791.