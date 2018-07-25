Chenai Chawayipira never stopped running.
The player from Greater Helotes Little League connected for a three-run, inside-the-park home run to cap off a wild eight-run fifth inning, leading her Texas West team to a 12-0 run-rule win over New Mexico in the opening game of the Southwest Regional Little League Softball Championships on Wednesday.
Chawayipira finished a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Callie Gardner added two singles for Helotes, which will next face Louisiana in the second round at 10 a.m. Thursday.
In Wednesday’s second game, Abigale Morgan produced a premier pitching performance in spurring Mississippi over Colorado, 10-0, in another run-rule contest. Morgan struck out 11 and faced only one batter over the minimum. The 11 Ks tied the tournament’s single-game record.
Mississippi faces Columbus (Texas) at 2 p.m. Thursday in its next game.
Baylor kicker makes Lou Groza watch list
Baylor junior kicker Connor Martin has been named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the top kicker in college football.
In 2017, Martin became the first BU kicker to make 20 field goals in a season. He knocked in 20 of 24 attempts, an .833 percentage that ranked second in the Big 12. He also made 27 of 28 PATs.
The Lou Groza semifinalists will be announced Nov. 1, and the winner will be named Dec. 6.
Baylor women’s golf team adds decorated signee
The Baylor women’s golf team has signed Emma Bradley for the 2019 season.
A Naples, Fla., native, Bradley carries an impressive resume. She qualified for four consecutive USGA championship events, a streak that included an appearance in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open in Bedminster, N.Y.
Bradley was also a quarterfinalist in the 2018 Florida Women’s Amateur Championship. She shot rounds of 71 and 74 to finish tied for 12th in stroke play and earn the No. 16 seed in match play. Bradley won each of her first three matches to advance to the quarterfinals, where she fell to eventual champion Roanne Tomlinson.
In other BU golf news, the Baylor men’s team picked up a school-record three All-America Scholars in Braden Bailey, Garrett May and Matthew Perrine. To qualify, players must own cumulative GPAs of 3.2 or higher, stroke averages below 76.0, participation in at least 50 percent of their teams’ rounds and at least three years of college experience.