Midland Northern Little League will play the Louisiana representative from River Ridge Eastbank Little League in the winner’s bracket final of the Southwest Region Little League Tournament at 8 p.m. Monday at Norcross Stadium.
Midland Northern, the Texas West team, defeated Carlsbad, New Mexico, on Saturday, 6-3, while River Ridge Eastbank edged Texas East, 4-1.
The Texas West vs. Louisiana winner advances to the championship game at noon on Wednesday, while the loser goes to the one-loss bracket final at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Norcross Stadium.
Texans release RB D’Onta Foreman
HOUSTON — Running back D’Onta Foreman has been released by the Houston Texans.
Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.
The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games including one start as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns.
The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, which could have them looking to sign a player to compete to back him up.
Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week. It’s President’s second stint with the Texans after he appeared in four games for them in 2017.
Source: Brady signs 2-year extension
Tom Brady has never known what it’s like to play out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career, and the New England Patriots superstar quarterback isn’t about to find out.
Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, is signing a two-year, $70 million extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Patriots hadn’t announced the extension, confirmed the NFL Network’s report on Brady’s contract.
Brady will get an $8 million raise in 2019, when he’ll make $23 million. The extension also calls for him to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.